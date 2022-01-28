Rittenhouse, who was not in court for Friday’s hearing, was acquitted last year of charges — including homicide — after killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, said he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. His trial highlighted a national divide between those who accused Rittenhouse of being a trigger-happy vigilante and others who viewed him as a hero for taking up arms to protect businesses from rioters.