Dhaval Bhatt didn’t pay the $859. Thinking the hospital had made a mistake, he called several times to try to get representatives to lower or waive the bill. He reached out to his insurance company, which confirmed that, in its assessment, the hospital had charged him appropriately. Bhatt contacted the human resources department at Washington University in St. Louis, where he works as a pharmacologist and research scientist. He emailed the Missouri Department of Health, whose officials told him they don’t deal with billing issues.