A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed early Friday, according to authorities, just hours before President Biden was scheduled to visit the city to talk about infrastructure.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety, which reported a “confirmed bridge collapse” at around 6:50 a.m. A photo from KDKA shows at least four vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, on the bridge near Forbes and Braddock avenues, which splits the Point Breeze, Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods of Pittsburgh. Another vehicle is shown dangling near the edge of the collapsed bridge.

Police, fire and EMS personnel are responding to the collapse.

Public Safety said there was “a strong smell of natural gas in the area.” Nearby homes are being evacuated due to the gas smell, according to KDKA.

“Please avoid if at all possible,” the agency tweeted.

The collapse comes the same day that Biden is visiting Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure. As part of his trip, the president will visit the research and development hub of Mill 19, which was part of the infrastructure deal passed by Congress last year.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.