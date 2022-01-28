Police, fire and EMS personnel are responding to the collapse.
Public Safety said there was “a strong smell of natural gas in the area.” Nearby homes are being evacuated due to the gas smell, according to KDKA.
“Please avoid if at all possible,” the agency tweeted.
The collapse comes the same day that Biden is visiting Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure. As part of his trip, the president will visit the research and development hub of Mill 19, which was part of the infrastructure deal passed by Congress last year.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.