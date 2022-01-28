Three people were hospitalized, but none of the injuries are life-threatening, said Darryl Jones, chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, at a news conference.
“The good thing at this point is that there are no fatalities, and we’re going to pray there are no fatalities,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (D) told reporters. “We were fortunate.”
Police, fire and EMS personnel are responding to the collapse. Gainey added that first responders are investigating to make sure no one is trapped underneath the collapsed bridge.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Jones said. Gainey told reporters that the bridge, which was built in 1970, was last inspected in September 2021.
Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph confirmed to The Washington Post that a driver and two passengers were able to escape without injury.
“We are extremely thankful that no one from the bus reported any injuries, and grateful for the first responders who risked their own lives to save others,” Brandolph said.
Public Safety said there was “a strong smell of natural gas in the area.” The agency confirmed that a gas line has been cut. Nearby homes were being evacuated due to the gas smell, but they have since been allowed to return, Jones said.
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist with victims, according to Public Safety. The Salvation Army is set up to help with first responders, Jones said.
The collapse comes the same day that Biden is traveling to Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure. As part of his trip, the president will visit the research and development hub of Mill 19, which was part of the infrastructure deal passed by Congress last year.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”
“The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide,” she tweeted.
Wendy Stroh, a resident in the area, told KDKA that the collapse “sounded like a huge snowplow.”
“It’s very frightening, just the thought of the bridge collapsing is a scary prospect,” she said. “I cross that bridge all the time.”
Rich Fitzgerald, the county executive for Allegheny County, said authorities would be working with families in the area to make sure everyone is safe.
“A lot of work is going to need to be done,” Fitzgerald said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.