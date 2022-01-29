Parts of southeastern Massachusetts could receive as much as 30 inches of snow, said Gov. Charlie Baker (R). In Boston, nearly 2 feet of snow had fallen as of 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, making the storm one of the 10 largest on record for the city.
On Cape Cod, where winds gusted above 75 mph, thousands lost electricity and heat as the storm howled and frigid water flooded streets.
Transportation ground to a halt across a swath of the Northeast. At least 4,500 flights were canceled nationwide and Amtrak suspended train service between New York and Boston. Rhode Island issued a blanket ban on vehicle traffic until just before midnight, with exceptions for public safety and health care.
Fearing a storm of historic proportions, governors in the region pleaded with residents to stay home to avoid potentially life-threatening conditions on roads. A blizzard, unlike a winter storm, is marked by at least three hours of high winds and blowing snow that severely reduces visibility.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) urged people to remain indoors Saturday afternoon, saying the storm had entered its “most serious, dangerous” phase. In a prestorm briefing, she quoted the advice of a former Buffalo mayor on how to handle a blizzard: “Sit home with a six pack of beer and wait it out.”
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said the snow had slammed coastal communities including Atlantic City and Cape May, which each received more than a foot of snow. “The shore is getting clobbered,” he said in a television interview. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) summed up the situation as a “wicked New England storm.”
Meteorologists had warned that the blizzard could eclipse prior records for snowfall in New England, a region accustomed to dramatic winter weather.
Saturday’s blizzard was the latest in a series of major snowstorms to hit Boston in recent decades. The city has experienced at least six of its biggest snowstorms on record since 1990 — and research points to climate change as a factor.
Several studies have linked warming temperatures in the Arctic to cold blasts and heavy snowfalls in the eastern United States. Warmer-than-average air and ocean temperatures can also intensify snowstorms by providing higher levels of moisture. Ocean temperatures along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast, including the Gulf of Maine, were abnormally warm ahead of the current storm.
The idea of large snowstorms may seem counterintuitive at a time when the world’s climate is getting warmer. Winter is the fastest-warming season in the country, with some of the most rapid changes occurring in the Northeast. However, computer models show that while smaller snowstorms may decrease in number and intensity, bigger snowstorms may get worse.
Saturday’s nor’easter officially became a “bomb cyclone” in the morning as air pressure dropped and the storm rapidly intensified, slinging bands of snowfall across southeastern New England. The blizzard transformed from barely a blip to a massive, dangerous low-pressure system in just 24 hours.
Scenes from social media Saturday morning showed giant waves battering coastal communities in Massachusetts, with ocean waters spilling over roadways as the storm surge reached around 2½ feet.
The flooding could have been much worse: The most intense period of the storm coincided with low tide rather than high tide, something that was “wildly fortunate,” noted meteorologist Eric Fisher.
Local officials in Massachusetts sounded cautiously optimistic that they had managed the massive storm with a combination of preparation and luck.
“It’s been a tough day but we’re making it through it,” said Terence Delehanty, the chief of police and interim town manager in Winthrop, a small community next to Boston. He said Winthrop had received about 2 feet of snow and its 18 snowplow drivers had been working since midnight with only a one-hour break. Delehanty said he was still worried about drifting snow and high winds, but was grateful that emergency personnel had not been needed to rescue people.
Chris Archbold, 58, a veteran snowplow driver, pulled into a gas station in Middleton, Mass., on Saturday afternoon to clear off his windshield and fill up his tank before heading back into the blinding snow and howling winds.
Archbold, 58, has driven a snowplow for nearly four decades. For people driving plows, it’s not so much the amount of snow that causes problems, he said, but the powerful gusts that make it nearly impossible to see. Saturday’s blizzard is “up there with some of the worst ones, just because of the wind,” he said.
The storm represented a test for two newly elected big-city mayors in its path, Michelle Wu (D) in Boston and Eric Adams (D) in New York City. Adams praised municipal employees for their response to the storm, calling them a “well-oiled machine.” Boston deployed more snowplows and salt spreaders than ever before — more than 900 pieces of equipment — Wu said in a television interview.
Restoring electricity lost in the storm will be a challenge and temperatures were set to plunge in the wake of the storm. Eversource, the largest power company in New England, said its crews were encountering dangerous winds and difficult road conditions as they attempted to clear downed lines and repair broken poles.
For storm chasers, the blizzard proved irresistible. Peter Forister, a native of Charlottesville, was among a group of weather enthusiasts posting videos to social media documenting the magnitude of the storm even as officials urged people to stay inside.
While Forister has been a storm chaser for eight years, witnessing the blizzard on Cape Cod — where he struggled to remain upright and could not see more than 15 feet in front of him — was a “next level” experience. He called the conditions “absolutely insane.”
In Boston, the blizzard brought the return of a semi-mythical creature who helped shovel sidewalks and dig out cars in the harsh winter of 2015. The “Boston Yeti” — also known as John Campopiano — has been absent in recent years but reemerged during Saturday’s storm. A resident of Somerville, Campopiano, 37, donned his furry white costume and prepared to begin shoveling.
“It’s silly and goofy and just so positive,” Campopiano said. “Putting on a costume and making people smile, especially on a day like today when we’re cooped up, is all worth it.”
Kasha Patel in Washington, Matthew Cappucci on Cape Cod and Joelle Renstrom in Boston contributed to this report.