The suspect, identified as Joe Michael Ervin, was arrested after 26-year-old police officer Debra Sue Corr pulled him over at a traffic stop in June 1981. He shot her with her gun in what became the first line-of-duty death for the Aurora Police Department. He later killed himself in custody, local media reported.
After authorities had examined the murders as separate incidents, DNA evidence tied two of them in 2013, and the probe “soon snowballed,” according to the police. Investigators found more links between the four cases in 2015 and 2018, eventually tracing the samples to the ancestry of the killer and exhuming his body in Texas. This month, they determined the DNA matched, police announced.
“Our team did not forget Delores, Gwendolyn, Antoinette or Madeleine,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a news conference Friday. “While the perpetrator cannot fully be held accountable for his despicable actions, we hope that knowing who is responsible can bring some peace to the families.”
The daughters of Madeleine Furey-Livaudais, 33, who was stabbed in her own home, said it was “a lot of information to absorb so suddenly” that the man who killed their mother, a writer and ecologist, had assaulted and killed others, including the Aurora police officer. “With her sacrifice, she prevented him from killing anyone else,” they said.
Two other victims, 53-year-old Delores Barajas and 27-year-old Gwendolyn Harris, were in the street with stab wounds, in two different incidents in 1980.
George Journey, a brother of Antoinette Parks who was killed at 17 years old in Adams County in 1981, said it was difficult that her killer could not face justice but added that he was “thankful for the hard work and determination” to find him.
“This has taken a long time,” he added. “I’d like you guys to know we have closure.”
