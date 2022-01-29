A severe winter storm is unleashing blinding snow and punishing winds along the coast of the Mid-Atlantic and New England Saturday as it charges northward. Blizzard warnings stretch from the Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine and include Ocean City, Md., Atlantic City, eastern Long Island, Providence, Boston and Portland.

Eastern New England is expected to be hardest hit with up to 2 to 3 feet of snow and wind gusts to 50 to 75 mph. Travel is expected to become nearly impossible amid snowfall rates up to 3 to 4 inches per hour. Boston could experience one of its top five greatest snowstorms on record.

Here’s what to know

  • Winter weather alerts affect over 50 million people from the Carolinas to Maine.
  • Thousands of flights have been canceled due to the storm and a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Isalnd.
  • Projected snowfall amounts include: Atlantic City: 8 to 12 inches | Philadelphia: 6 to 8 inches | New York: 6 to 12 inches | Providence: 18 to 24 inches | Boston: 24 to 30 inches | Portland: 12 to 18 inches