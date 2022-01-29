Here’s what to know
- Winter weather alerts affect over 50 million people from the Carolinas to Maine.
- Thousands of flights have been canceled due to the storm and a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Isalnd.
- Projected snowfall amounts include: Atlantic City: 8 to 12 inches | Philadelphia: 6 to 8 inches | New York: 6 to 12 inches | Providence: 18 to 24 inches | Boston: 24 to 30 inches | Portland: 12 to 18 inches
Major snows from coastal Mid-Atlantic to Long IslandReturn to menu
A band of heavy snow was paralleling the coastline from the Delmarva Peninsula to the Big Apple on Saturday morning. Initially it was unclear whether said band would move ashore or merely lap at the Eastern Seaboard, but, with the former transpiring, snowfall amounts were reflective of it.
Milton, Del., had reported 9.5 inches of snow as of 6:15 a.m. Nine inches had come down in Ocean City, Md. And Salisbury, Md., stood at 8 inches, with heavier totals along the Jersey Shore.
Blizzard conditions were reported in Lewes, Del., with winds sustained at 44 mph and gusts to 66 mph.
Both Cape May and Atlantic City, N.J., had reported 10 inches of snow, while Forked River, just south of Toms River, had eclipsed a foot.
At 7 a.m., Doppler radar indicated the most stout banding was located within just a mile of two of the coast but was just offshore out of reach. That said, snowfall rates exceeding a half inch per hour will likely linger over the Delmarva Peninsula through midmorning and New Jersey until around lunchtime, with an outside chance the heavier strips of snow pass over land once again.
Radar also was showing signs of “depolarization streaks,” resulting from ice crystals orienting themselves with an electric field. That’s generally a sign of an intense, electrified band of snow. Thundersnow is possible.
As expected, New York City will walk a tightrope so to speak, the edge of the band likely to skim the city for hours on end. It may be a case where western Long Island winds up with a foot or more of snow while regions just west of the Big Apple pick up only a couple inches. New York City proper can expect over 6 inches of snow, but amounts will quickly climb as one heads east on the Long Island Expressway.
Heavy snowfall plastering New England; Boston could see over two feetReturn to menu
Snowfall rates were picking up markedly as daylight dawned in New England on Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy snows, with snowfall exceeding an inch or two per hour, had overspread areas in eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Those snow bands will become readily established along and east of Route 495 through the midmorning hours before pivoting and collapsing offshore during the afternoon.
That favored points inside the Boston to Providence corridor for rapidly-accumulating snows as the offshore developing “bomb cyclone” explosively intensifies. There was no concern that snow would mix with sleet or rain anywhere but on Nantucket and outer Cape Cod, as cold air entrenched in place was keeping the rain/snow line about 70 miles offshore.
“Snowfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour at times with [the] possibility of thundersnow across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston in an online forecast discussion Saturday morning. “This will make travel very dangerous to nearly impossible.”
Extreme and near-record snowfall totals with a widespread 24 inches or more are possible in southeastern areas, particularly in Plymouth, Bristol and Norfolk Counties, Mass.
The Weather Service increased its snowfall forecast for Boston of 18 to 24 inches to 24 to 30 inches overnight. If Boston picks up more than 22.2 inches of snow, it will fall on the city’s list of top five biggest snowstorms; records at Logan Airport date back to 1936.
Blizzard warnings are in effect in Boston and across eastern areas, with winter storm warnings virtually everywhere else. Providence could see two feet if heavy snow bands linger.
Totals will decrease only somewhat farther inland, with 18 to 13 inches of a fluffier snow anticipated in Harford. Similar totals are probable in Manchester, N.H., while Portland, Maine braces for a foot to a foot and a half when all is said and done.
The heaviest snow in southeastern zones will persist between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. before gradually diminishing from south to north.
Winter weather alerts in effect for over 50 million people near East CoastReturn to menu
From South Carolina to Maine, winter weather alerts affect over 50 million people near the East Coast Saturday.
- Near 11 million people are under blizzard warnings from the southern Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine, including Ocean City, Md.; Atlantic City; eastern Long Island; Providence; Boston; and Portland.
- Just to the west of the blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings affect over 30 million people and include Virginia Beach; Dover, Del.; Philadelphia; New York City; Hartford; Worcester, Mass.; and Augusta, Maine.
- Inland of the winter storm warnings, about 13 million people are under winter weather advisories, including Florence, S.C.; Raleigh; Baltimore; Allentown, Pa.; portions of interior New York state; northern New Hampshire; and western Maine.