Here’s what to know
- Winter weather alerts affect over 50 million people from the Carolinas to Maine.
- Thousands of flights have been canceled due to the storm and a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Isalnd.
- Projected snowfall amounts include: Atlantic City: 8 to 12 inches | Philadelphia: 6 to 8 inches | New York: 6 to 12 inches | Providence: 18 to 24 inches | Boston: 24 to 30 inches | Portland: 12 to 18 inches
Amtrak announces Northeast cancellations 'for the safety of our customers and employees'
Amtrak announced mass cancellations and limited service along the Northeast Corridor “for the safety of our customers and employees” during the winter storm.
All Acela service between D.C. and New York or Boston is canceled Saturday, as well as all Northeast Regional and Vermonter Service between Boston and New York, the company said in a news release. Other routes canceled Saturday include the Lake Shore Limited trains between Chicago and New York or Boston, and the Springfield Shuttle between New Haven, Conn., and Greenfield, Mass.
Sunday cancellations include some Northeast Regional trains between Boston and New York, and a Downeaster Service train between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston.
Amtrak said there would be limited service Saturday on several other routes, many of which are located along the East Coast.
The company will waive additional charges for customers who want to change their reservation during the modified schedule this weekend.
“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” Amtrak said.
More than 100,000 homes in Massachusetts without power as wind, snow wallop state
Tens of thousands of homes in Massachusetts were without power early Saturday as a massive winter storm walloped the East Coast.
An outage map from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) showed more than 100,000 customers had lost electricity. In Provincetown, located on the northern tip of Cape Cod, 100 percent of customers are without power, according to MEMA. The agency tweeted that more outages were expected in the eastern part of the state and on the cape.
“Check generators, keep electronics charged, locate flashlights, radio and extra batteries,” MEMA advised on Twitter.
Extreme winds are predicted in the state throughout Saturday. Some of the worst winds are expected to get up to 68 mph, according to weather reports. In Nantucket, Mass., the wind is projected to get to as high as 69 mph.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts will continue to increase in the state and will likely peak late Saturday morning into midafternoon.
The risk of coastal flooding also remains high, according to MEMA.
D.C. area grazed by storm
The blockbuster storm walloping the coastal zone from the Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine just brushed the D.C. area with a very light snow Friday afternoon and night.
After forecasts of 1 to 3 inches, just a coating to a little more than an inch fell, although some areas east of the city received up to several inches as predicted.
The snow fell on the centennial of the Knickerbocker storm, the District’s largest on record with 28 inches.
The snow has ended in the Washington region, but very cold, blustery weather lies ahead in the storm’s wake. Highs on Saturday are only forecast to reach the mid-20s. With winds gusting to nearly 40 mph, wind chills will hover in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will then plummet to near zero Saturday night.
Blizzard conditions expand amid escalating snow and wind
For the first time since 2018, blizzard warnings have been hoisted in New England and parts of the Delmarva Peninsula, connoting the potential for whiteout conditions amid extreme snow and wind. Coastal New Jersey, eastern Long Island, the New Hampshire Seacoast and Downeast Maine were also under blizzard warnings.
A blizzard warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts exceed 35 mph for at least three hours, along with considerable blowing/drifting snow and visibilities at or below a quarter-mile. Technically, snow doesn’t have to be falling to get a blizzard.
Plymouth, Mass., was reporting blizzard conditions at 7 a.m., with winds sustained at 31 mph gusting to 48 and visibilities of a quarter-mile. Lewes, Del., also reported blizzard conditions early Saturday.
Hyannis on Cape Cod was on the brink of blizzard conditions with sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph, but the visibility wasn’t low enough to meet criteria. The same was true in Providence.
Eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut will continue to see gusts build into the 45-to-55-mph range during the late morning hours, with gusts of 65 to 75 mph possible on Cape Cod and the Islands. Coastal Maine and New Hampshire, especially Downeast Maine, will also see blizzard conditions.
Thousands of flights canceled as East Coast storm upends travelers' plans
The severe winter storm has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide Saturday, upending weekend travel plans as extreme snow and high winds pound the East Coast.
More than 4,500 flights have already been canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware, a site that tracks flights and the airline industry. That total comes after more than 2,600 flights were canceled Friday.
A majority of the canceled flights are on the East Coast, where airports in New York City and Boston have announced hundreds of canceled trips. Officials with the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I., said its workers “will be working tirelessly to keep the runways clear and safe.”
Even if a trip hasn’t been canceled yet, flight delays are mounting across the country. After more than 11,000 flights were delayed Friday, more than 3,000 additional delays are expected as of early Saturday, according to FlightAware.
The impact of the cancellations will extend into Sunday, with more than 1,100 flights already scrubbed, according to FlightAware.
Major snow band from coastal Mid-Atlantic to Long Island
A band of heavy snow was paralleling the coastline from the Delmarva Peninsula to the Big Apple on Saturday morning. Initially it was unclear whether that precipitation would move ashore or merely lap at the Eastern Seaboard, but, with the former scenario taking shape, snowfall amounts were reflective of it.
Milton, Del., had reported 9.5 inches of snow as of 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Nine inches had come down in Ocean City, Md. And Salisbury, Md., stood at eight inches, with heavier totals along the Jersey Shore.
Blizzard conditions were reported in Lewes, Del., with winds sustained at 44 mph and gusts up to 66 mph.
Cape May and Atlantic City, N.J., had reported 10 inches of snow, and Forked River, just south of Toms River, had passed a foot.
At 7 a.m., Doppler radar indicated that the stoutest band of snow was within just a mile or two offshore. That said, snowfall rates exceeding a half-inch per hour are likely to linger over the Delmarva Peninsula through midmorning and New Jersey until around lunchtime, with an outside chance that the heavier strips of snow pass over land once again.
Radar also was showing signs of “depolarization streaks,” resulting from ice crystals orienting themselves with an electrical field. That is generally a sign of an intense, electrified band of snow. Thundersnow is possible.
As expected, New York City will walk a tightrope, the edge of the band being likely to skim the city for hours. It may be a case where western Long Island winds up with a foot or more of snow while regions just west of the Big Apple pick up only a couple of inches. New York City proper can expect more than six inches of snow, but amounts will quickly climb farther east on the Long Island Expressway.
Heavy snowfall plastering New England; Boston could see over 2 feet
Snowfall rates were picking up markedly as daylight dawned in New England on Saturday. Moderate to heavy snows, with snowfall exceeding an inch or two per hour, had overspread areas in eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Those snow bands will become readily established along and east of Route 495 through the midmorning hours before pivoting and collapsing offshore during the afternoon.
That favored points inside the Boston to Providence corridor for rapidly accumulating snows as the offshore developing “bomb cyclone” explosively intensifies. There was no concern that snow would mix with sleet or rain anywhere but on Nantucket and outer Cape Cod, as cold air entrenched in place was keeping the rain/snow line about 70 miles offshore.
“Snowfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour at times with possibility of thundersnow across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston in an online forecast discussion Saturday morning. “This will make travel very dangerous to nearly impossible.”
Extreme and near-record snowfall totals with a widespread 24 inches or more are possible in southeastern areas, particularly in Plymouth, Bristol and Norfolk Counties, Mass.
The Weather Service increased its snowfall forecast for Boston of 18 to 24 inches to 24 to 30 inches overnight. If Boston picks up more than 22.2 inches of snow, it will fall on the city’s list of top five biggest snowstorms; records at Boston Logan International Airport date back to 1936.
Blizzard warnings are in effect in Boston and across eastern areas, with winter storm warnings virtually everywhere else. Providence could see 2 feet if heavy snow bands linger.
Totals will decrease somewhat farther inland, with 18 to 24 inches of a fluffier snow anticipated in Hartford.
Manchester, N.H., and Portland, Maine, are bracing for a foot to a foot and a half.
The heaviest snow in southeastern New England will persist between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. before gradually diminishing from south to north during the evening Saturday. The snow will taper off in eastern Maine overnight Saturday.
Winter weather alerts in effect for over 50 million people along East Coast
From South Carolina to Maine, winter weather alerts affect more than 50 million people along the East Coast Saturday.
- Near 11 million people are under blizzard warnings from the southern Delmarva Peninsula to eastern Maine, including Ocean City, Md.; Atlantic City; eastern Long Island; Providence, R.I.; Boston; and Portland, Maine.
- Just to the west of the blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings affect over 30 million people and include Virginia Beach; Dover, Del.; Philadelphia; New York City; Hartford, Conn.; Worcester, Mass.; and Augusta, Maine.
- Inland of the winter storm warnings, about 13 million people are under winter weather advisories, including in Florence, S.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Baltimore; Allentown, Pa.; portions of interior New York state; northern New Hampshire; and western Maine.