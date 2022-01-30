She’d gone on to graduate Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford, becoming an “ultraliberal, socialist type in favor of wealth redistribution,” Cooperman said. He adored her and admired both her empathy and her intellect, but he’d repeatedly fought against the liberal idea that one way to redistribute that wealth was to tax billionaires at a rate of 70 percent or more. He’d written to Sen. Warren about her “soak-the-rich positions,” and to President Barack Obama about “villainizing success.” He was a registered independent, and he’d voted for Joe Biden in the last election because he considered President Donald Trump a “would-be dictator whose comportment in office was beyond disgraceful,” but Cooperman believed most of all in the basic tenets of capitalism. He’d earned his money, and therefore it was his to spend or give away. He sent in a quarterly check for $10 million to the federal government in estimated taxes and said he paid an effective tax rate of 34 percent. He’d told politicians in his letters that he was willing to pay more, but he believed the highest effective tax rate should be no more than 50 percent.