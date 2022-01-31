But detectives exhausted their leads, and progress in the case was stagnant — until last year, when officials say a review of unsolved killings turned up new information.
County sheriff’s officers said Saturday that evidence at the crime scene, reexamined using current technology, revealed DNA and fingerprint evidence belonging to Charles Wright, a teacher in the Inglewood Unified School District since 1999. He taught at an elementary and middle school, said Jalel Braden, a district spokeswoman.
Wright, 56, was arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday in Hawthorne, Calif., where he lives. Detectives say he and Epps did not know each other.
In a letter dated Saturday, County Administrator Erika Torres told parents and staff that Wright had resigned after the district learned of the accusation the previous day. The district will cooperate with investigators, Torres wrote in the letter, first reported by the Inglewood-based news site 2 Urban Girls. The communication does not name Wright but links to the sheriff’s office statement about his arrest.
A person who answered the phone Monday at a number listed for Wright said Wright was unavailable and hung up.
But Wright told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that he was innocent and that detectives found his fingerprints on Epps’s purse because he had been selling bags, shoes and clothes from his car trunk in 2005. He didn’t address the allegation that DNA also implicated him in the killing.
“The thing is, everybody that knows me knows that I used to sell bags and clothes out of my car,” Wright told the Times. “That’s the only possible way it could happen.”
Wright posted $1 million bail and was released Thursday from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 28.
