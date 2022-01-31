A lawyer for Arbery’s mother, Lee Merritt, denounced reports of the agreement Sunday night in a statement, saying that agreement is a “back room deal” and a “betrayal to the Arbery family who is devastated.”
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said federal prosecutors ignored her wishes in offering Travis and Gregory McMichael any kind of plea deal and said she plans to oppose it during a pretrial hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday. Prosecutors said in the notice that details of the plea were shared with the court for its consideration.
The McMichaels and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were found guilty in November of murdering Arbery. Their pursuit of Arbery in pickup trucks through suburban streets near Brunswick, Ga., in February 2020 ended with Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, who was unarmed.
The three men face federal hate-crime and attempted-kidnapping charges in a trial that was expected to begin Feb. 7 to determine whether — and to what extent — race played a role in their pursuit and killing of Arbery.
Bryan, the only one of the three who was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, was not mentioned in Sunday’s plea deal notice.
In January, the judge said Bryan demonstrated that he “had grave concerns that what had occurred should not have occurred” — while the McMichaels “turned their backs” and “walked away” after Arbery fell bleeding to the street.
Lawyers for the defendants have argued that the three men pursued Arbery in the belief that he was behind neighborhood break-ins, not because of his race. But prosecutors have portrayed the men as racist, pointing to texts and social media posts in court. Bryan, who filmed the fatal confrontation on his phone, told investigators that Travis McMichael used the n-word after shooting Arbery, a claim the younger McMichael’s lawyers denied.
During the men’s trial in November, officials did not use texts and social media posts offered early in the case as evidence that the defendants were racist. The role of race in Arbery’s killing was expected to take center stage when the men’s indictment on hate-crime charges was put before the court.
In their statement, Arbery’s parents said the plea would allow the McMichaels “to enter federal custody and serve the first 30 years of their sentence in a preferred federal prison.”
After the three men were sentenced in January, Merritt, the attorney for Arbery’s mother, and Ben Crump, an attorney for his father, said their clients wished to see the federal trial go forward to explicitly confront the role racism played in the defendants’ actions.
Authorities’ handling of Arbery’s killing came under intense scrutiny last year, raising familiar concerns about unequal treatment of Black Americans by police and prosecutors. The first district attorney to handle the case, Jackie Johnson, was indicted in September on allegations that she violated her oath of office and obstructed police in their investigation of Arbery’s killing. She had previously recused herself from the case because Gregory McMichael used to be an investigator in her office.
The federal hate-crime indictment accuses the defendants of using “force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.” It said the McMichaels cut off Arbery’s route and threatened him with firearms in a chase that Bryan eventually joined, using his truck to block Arbery’s path, as well. It also alleged that all of the defendants sought to unlawfully trap Arbery and that the McMichaels brandished firearms, with Travis McMichael firing his shotgun.
When the indictment was filed in April, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, Bob Rubin, told The Washington Post, “We are deeply disappointed that the Justice Department bought the false narrative that the media and state prosecutors have promulgated,” adding that the indictment does not explain the hate-crime allegations and ignores Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.
Frank Hogue, an attorney for Gregory McMichael, said at the time that Arbery’s race was “incidental” and that the defendants chased Arbery because of their suspicions that he committed burglaries, after seeing him at an under-construction house and hearing about thefts.
Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, also expressed disappointment at the Justice Department’s decision to prosecute his client, saying at the time that Bryan had committed no crime.
Officials said they found no stolen items on Arbery, and surveillance video does not show him taking anything at the construction site. He was just jogging, Arbery’s family said.
