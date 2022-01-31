The mayor was referring to the unrelated Dec. 12 deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, and Brenda Rawls, 53, whose families have said that they weren’t notified of their deaths until days later. The families say police mishandled their cases because of the women’s race.
Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment after her date called emergency services when he noticed blood coming out of one of her nostrils. Rawls’s family learned of her death from an acquaintance two days after the fact.
Smith-Fields’s death brought interest to both cases after she died during a date with a White man who was never considered a person of interest by authorities, arousing online and community demands for an investigation and ushering conversations about how Black women’s deaths are treated by authorities and the media.
Ganim said he directed the deputy chief of the police department to place detectives Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin on administrative leave “for lack of sensitivity to the public, for failure to follow police policies and the handling” of the cases, he said.
They will be on leave until the office of internal affairs has finished its investigation, Ganim said.
Llanos, Cronin and the Bridgeport Police Department didn’t respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment Monday.
The cases of the two women’s deaths have been assigned to other members of the police department, Ganim said.
Darnell Crosland, an attorney for Smith-Fields’s family, called the mayor’s decision “a step in the right direction.”
“The first step towards healing is to accept liability where there is fault,” he said in a statement. “The second step is to answer the questions such as: Where is the evidence taken from the apartment? Why wasn’t it sent to the lab for testing?”
Crosland filed a notice of claim this month to compel the city to pursue Smith-Fields’s death as a criminal investigation. He said the police department and the city had violated the civil rights of Smith-Fields and her family and had neglected to properly handle forensic evidence, The Washington Post previously reported.
Last week, a medical examiner ruled Smith-Fields’s death an accidental overdose of “fentanyl combined with prescription medication and alcohol.” The next day, “as a result” of that conclusion, the Bridgeport Police Department announced a criminal investigation into Smith-Fields’s death.
The medical examiner’s ruling opened the door to more questions for the family, which said Smith-Fields had no known history of drug use, Crosland previously told The Post.
Rawls’s cause of death has yet to be determined.
The day before Rawls’s death, she went to an acquaintance’s home, her sister Dorothy Rawls Washington told NBC News. Days later, after attempts to reach Rawls, Washington and other relatives went to the man’s home, where he told them that he couldn’t wake up Rawls and that she had died two days earlier, the outlet reported.
Angela Rawls Martin, another sister, told NBC News that the man gave the family Rawls’s clothes and shoes, leaving the family to question why those items were left behind.
“Nobody ever notified us that she died,” she told the news outlet. “We had to do our own investigation and find out where she was.”
Washington and Martin didn’t respond to The Post’s requests for comment Monday.
