Other platforms, including social media giants Facebook and Twitter, have employed disclaimers similar to the one Spotify has promised, as they have struggled to find and take down anti-vaccine propaganda. But false claims continue to proliferate.
In a video posted after Spotify’s announcement, Rogan praised the platform’s decision to add the disclaimer, which according to Spotify will direct users to a hub of “data-driven facts.” At the same time, he questioned the use of the term “misinformation” and defended his decision to invite guests who “have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative.”
Kanye West must be vaccinated to perform in Australia, prime minister says
Rapper Kanye West must be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in Australia in March, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.
The response to reporters comes after a furor erupted this month over the controversial entry of unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic, who had been slated to play in the Australian Open. Djokovic lost his legal challenge to remain and compete without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison said at a news conference. “They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules, you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”
The government had argued Djokovic’s presence in the country might incite anti-vaccine sentiment and “civil unrest.” Nearly 80 percent of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. (Rafael Nadal won the men’s tournament Sunday and with it a record 21st Grand Slam title that Djokovic was also chasing.)
The Sydney Morning Herald reported Friday that West — who released an album, “Donda,” in the summer — was slated to play a series of stadium concerts in March. West’s vaccination status isn’t known. The rapper took an anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in his presidential bid in 2020, declaring himself skeptical about a coronavirus vaccine. A representative for West wasn’t immediately available to comment on his vaccine status or to confirm the impending tour.
In Germany's east, extremists find footholds in escalating anti-vaccine protests
BAUTZEN, Germany — Among the crowd who gathered to protest the German government’s pandemic policies at a medieval square in the old town of Bautzen on a recent icy Monday evening were a gaggle of first-time demonstrators.
A 16-year-old nursing student said new German mandates on vaccinations for health-care workers, due to come into force in the spring, had gotten her out on the streets. Others said they just wanted to be able to meet at a cafe to drink coffee with friends — now not possible in Germany for the unvaccinated unless they recently had the coronavirus.
“We feel left out of society,” said Stephanie Handrick, 37, who was demonstrating for the first time with her mother, Karin, 62.
Protests in Germany — the majority in the form of Monday evening “walks” — are growing. According to official estimates, there were 1,700 demonstrations across the country in the third week of January alone, drawing around 400,000 people, said a security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information.
Pope calls access to accurate information on vaccines 'a human right'
Pope Francis denounced on Friday the “distortion of reality based on fear” that has ripped across the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but he also called for compassion, urging journalists to help those misled by coronavirus-related misinformation and fake news to better understand the scientific facts.
“We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: A distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news,” the leader of the world’s Catholics said.
Meeting with members of the International Catholic Media Consortium on COVID-19 Vaccines — a fact-checking network that aims to combat misinformation — the pope said that being fully informed by scientific data was a human right.