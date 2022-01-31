Moderna, a biotechnology company, said Monday that Spikevax has been approved by regulators in more than 70 countries and that more than 800 million doses were shipped worldwide last year.
Here’s what to know
White House frustrations grow over health chief Becerra's handling of pandemic
White House officials have grown so frustrated with top health official Xavier Becerra as the pandemic rages on that they have openly mused about who might be better in the job, although political considerations have stopped them from taking steps to replace him, officials involved in the discussions said.
Top White House officials have had an uneasy relationship with Becerra, the health and human services secretary, since early in President Biden’s term. But their dissatisfaction has escalated in recent months as the omicron variant has sickened millions of Americans in a fifth pandemic wave amid confusing and sometimes conflicting messages from top health officials that brought scrutiny to Biden’s strategy, according to three senior administration officials and two outside advisers with direct knowledge of the conversations.
Moderna vaccine is second to win full approval from FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced Monday.
Moderna’s vaccine, now known as Spikevax, was previously available under emergency use authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine was the first to win full approval, in August, and Moderna’s is the second.
“While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated,” acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
Moderna said Monday that Spikevax has been approved by regulators in more than 70 countries and that more than 800 million doses were shipped around the world last year.
The biotechnology company said about a quarter of those doses went to “low- and middle-income countries,” as global health leaders push for more equitable access to vaccines.
The FDA said it reviewed follow-up data from an ongoing, randomized and controlled trial that informed the emergency authorization for Moderna’s vaccine in December 2020. Data from about 14,000 vaccine recipients and 14,000 placebo recipients — gathered before the omicron variant emerged — showed Spikevax to be 93 percent effective at preventing covid-19 and 98 percent effective at preventing severe disease, the agency said.
Omicron has proved better at evading vaccine defenses, but recently released U.S. studies showed that booster shots provided strong protection against serious illness.
The FDA issued emergency use authorization for booster shots of Moderna’s vaccine for adults in November and has said they can be mixed with primary shots of other vaccines. A third dose of the vaccine also has received emergency approval as part of a primary vaccination for some immunocompromised people who need additional protection.
Nurses made $1.5 million selling fake vaccination cards, prosecutors say
For years, Julie DeVuono has offered to help people avoid vaccination. In 2017 and 2018, the nurse’s pediatric practice advertised “vaccine exemption workshops” that it said would detail tips for “the best chance of acceptance.”
Now DeVuono and an employee are accused of selling fake coronavirus vaccination cards and entering them into a state database. Authorities say the pair from Long Island left behind a ledger recording profits of more than $1.5 million in less than three months.
“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” Suffolk County, N.Y., Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said in a statement.
DeVuono, 49, and Marissa Urraro, 44, were arrested last week and charged with forgery. DeVuono is also accused of offering a false instrument for filing, which involves knowingly submitting false information to a public office. Prosecutors say the nurses charged $85 for each “false entry” for children and $220 for adults.
Arkansas' Republican governor credits Biden for keeping schools open
During a Monday morning session of the National Governors Association at the White House, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic while also asking for more clarity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hutchinson, in a rare Republican acknowledgment of the White House’s pandemic response, thanked Biden and Vice President Harris for their “clarity on keeping schools open.”
“Your voice has been important for a national perspective,” Hutchinson said. “Our schools are opening classroom instruction, and thank you for that clarity.”
The Arkansas governor said he expected the president and vice president to address CDC standards and rules.
“We need the CDC to help us to have the right standards to end this pandemic and move to a more endemic status,” Hutchinson said. “I hope that the CDC can be helpful to define that more clearly.”
The president acknowledged his administration’s work to keep schools open.
“I know that education funds help many of you stay open, keep the schools open, keep them open safely,” Biden said. “There’s a lot of money you have there for everything from dealing with ventilation to clean buses, school buses and everything in between. There’s no reason why we can’t keep our schools open, in my view. And getting kids to school is an essential step, getting our economy back to normal. And we’re not quite there yet, but we also know that if people find they can afford child care, they get back to work as well.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was “feeling fine” and would continue to work remotely this week.
Trudeau went into self-quarantine last week after he was exposed to the virus. He later told the Canadian Press news agency that one of his three children had tested positive.
Trudeau is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot this month.
“Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” he said in a tweet.
Social Security expands pandemic-related services, but field offices to remain closed until spring
The Social Security Administration is expanding a vital pandemic service to taxpayers that it had restricted to just one hour a day, allowing drop boxes at its closed field offices to accept sensitive documents and forms for more hours as it eases toward opening some facilities.
The agency is putting the workaround in place while its network of 1,230 local offices remain closed until at least mid-April, apart from a smattering of in-person appointments. Most Social Security employees have been working from home since March 2020, but officials say they are trying to improve assistance to low-income elderly and disabled people who rely on their local Social Security office to navigate one of the government’s most complex systems of subsistence benefits.
New York City offering free at-home delivery of covid-19 treatment pills
Coronavirus treatment pills are now available for free at-home delivery in New York City, officials announced Sunday.
The Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer’s antiviral pill emergency-use authorization last month in the United States after clinical trials found that it reduced hospitalizations and death for high-risk people with covid-19 by nearly 90 percent. Pfizer has said that studies also suggest the treatment is effective against the omicron variant of the virus.
New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement Sunday that coronavirus infections are declining after an omicron variant wave and noted New York’s high vaccination rates.
“We’re also offering high-risk New Yorkers, free, at-home delivery of COVID-19 antiviral pills to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital,” he said.
Monoclonal antibodies are another covid-19 treatment shown to significantly reduce the chance of serious illness and death, though some are not effective against the omicron variant. The New York mayor’s office said that due to limited supply of monoclonal antibodies and the antiviral pills, both would be “prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”
Those who test positive for the coronavirus should contact their doctor or call 212-COVID19 to discuss treatments, the mayor’s office said. Pills and monoclonal antibodies are more effective when taken early in an infection, experts say.
Public education is facing a crisis of epic proportions
Test scores are down, and violence is up. Parents are screaming at school boards, and children are crying on the couches of social workers. Anger is rising. Patience is falling.
For public schools, the numbers are all going in the wrong direction. Enrollment is down. Absenteeism is up. There aren’t enough teachers, substitutes or bus drivers. Each phase of the pandemic brings new logistics to manage, and Republicans are planning political campaigns this year aimed squarely at failings of public schools.
Public education is facing a crisis unlike anything in decades, and it reaches into almost everything that educators do: from teaching math, to counseling anxious children, to managing the building.
Flouting CDC, Youngkin health chief wants to help Virginia move on from covid
Colin Greene knew that some public health directors — foot soldiers in the fight against coronavirus — would balk at Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order making masks optional in schools.
The rule Youngkin (R) implemented the day he took office flipped the playbook they’d followed for two years overnight, and undermined Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance as infection rates skyrocketed and patients overwhelmed hospitals.
“A lot of people are really invested in the old way of doing things, the pre-omicron way of doing things,” Greene, the state’s acting health commissioner, said in an interview Thursday. “Many are also culturally invested in essentially every word that comes out of the CDC. … There’s a lot more to health than just preventing disease.”
Canadian police to investigate Ottawa protests following 'threatening' and 'illegal' behaviors
Police in Canada said “several criminal investigations are underway” into “threatening” and “illegal” behavior that occurred during huge protests in the capital Ottawa over the weekend, where truckers and thousands of supporters gathered to denounce coronavirus vaccine mandates and public health measures.
While many protested peacefully, Ottawa police said they would investigate after monuments were defaced and some demonstrators displayed “threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals.”
There were reports of urination on the National War Memorial and desecration of other monuments, including the statue of Terry Fox, a Canadian athlete and cancer research activist, who died in 1981 after dedicating his life to raising funds to cure the disease.
Some demonstrators held signs featuring swastikas. Many attendees called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to quit, chanting in unison on Parliament Hill.
Canada’s Chief of the Defense Staff Wayne Eyre said that he was “sickened” by scenes of people disrespecting key monuments. Canada’s minister of defense, Anita Anand, called some of the scenes from Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial “beyond reprehensible,” as footage emerged of protesters dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and screaming “freedom.”
“Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this,” Eyre tweeted Saturday. “Those involved should hang their heads in shame.”
A convoy of trucks and their supporters began arriving in Ottawa last week to protest a federal government vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, after both Canada and the United States announced that truck drivers entering their respective countries must be fully vaccinated. Footage shared to social media alongside the hashtags #TruckerConvoy2022 and #TruckersForFreedom2022 showed trucks honking long into the night and crowds dancing in the street below signs that read “segregation is not Canadian” and “mandate freedom.”
The Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a statement over the weekend that it condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the desecration of what it called “sacred sites.” The organization said that it had made a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation and the Soldier On program, which is run by the Canadian Armed Forces to support the recovery of members and veterans dealing with physical or mental injuries from their service.
Dozens of coronavirus cases detected inside Beijing Olympic bubble
Chinese officials said Monday that dozens of coronavirus cases have been detected inside Beijing’s “closed loop” Olympic bubble meant to contain the spread during the upcoming Winter Games.
China’s Olympic Committee said it identified 37 cases at the airport or within the bubble on Sunday and 34 on Saturday, bringing the total to 176 since Jan. 23.
Huang Chun, deputy director of covid prevention controls for the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, said the number of cases found among arrivals was “proportionally high” but that there was still low transmission within the Olympic bubble. Of the 176 cases, 46 were found in the bubble.
“This is completely within expectation,” Huang said, adding that most of those who tested positive will be able to compete or return to their work after completing the mandatory seven-day isolation and testing negative twice.
Over the past week, more than 6,000 athletes and Olympics personnel converged on Beijing for the Games, which run Friday through Feb. 20. Those who tested positive after two tests were sent to designated hospitals or quarantine centers.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
- Canadian police say “several criminal investigations are underway” following anti-vaccine protests in the capital, Ottawa, where thousands gathered to denounce vaccine mandates and lockdowns. Some held signs featuring swastikas, while others urinated on the National War Memorial.
- In China, officials in Beijing have locked down some neighborhoods following an outbreak of the coronavirus — just days before the city is set to host the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies on Friday.
- England is considering changing mandatory vaccination rules for National Health Service employees amid the looming threat of a potential staffing crisis. Some 77,000 NHS workers are unvaccinated, and current rules state that those who refuse will be redeployed or dismissed. Cabinet ministers will meet Monday.
- Bhutan’s leader said the Himalayan nation was in mourning after recording its fourth coronavirus death since the pandemic began. “It felt like a bullet-hit to learn that one more precious life died,” Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said.
OSHA pursues new covid safety rules for health-care facilities
After previous attempts expired or were knocked down in federal court, the Labor Department is now working to create a permanent set of coronavirus safety rules for health-care facilities, trying to establish the only enforceable workplace safety rules two years after the virus began spreading through the United States.
The agency’s effort, which is in an early stage, shows how much the Biden administration has struggled to stand up a set of policies aimed at protecting workers from an easily transmissible virus. Writing and implementing the rules could take months, or even years, because of pushback and court challenges. But White House officials believe the policies are important for safeguarding public health.
The policies would cover measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing and would create new cleaning and disinfecting procedures. They could also require the notification of workers when they are exposed to infections among co-workers, under the threat of penalty.
High-ranking Hong Kong official resigns over party attendance
HONG KONG — A high-ranking official in Hong Kong has submitted his resignation following his attendance at a 200-person birthday party in early January, where an attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui was one of the 15 civil servants and dozens of lawmakers who attended a large birthday party on Jan. 3. The party, hosted by a local official, gathered some 200 people. After an attendee’s subsequent positive test, some officials ended up in a week-long quarantine at a government facility.
Residents pointed out the officials’ hypocrisy in demanding public adherence to social distancing measures while flouting their own guidance. In a news conference Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said some officials have not endeared themselves to the public through their example.
According to an internal investigation, Tsui was one of the two officials who stayed at the party for over two hours, and only Tsui “chatted without a mask,” Lam said. He also did not record his visit with the Leave Home Safe app, an official tool for the public to record their visit history on mobile phones. The police have previously arrested and penalized citizens for not using the app.
Tsui is one of the principal officials leading the fight against the virus and should have had a higher awareness and sensitivity, Lam said. “It is unavoidable that [his actions] caused embarrassment to him and the government,” Lam said.
In a statement Monday, Tsui said he has “not set the best example during the recent outbreak” and will take responsibility for his actions. “I made the wrong decision to attend a banquet on January 3 and behaved in an inappropriate manner when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus,” he wrote. Aside from Tsui, two other officials received warnings. Hong Kong has recorded 994 coronavirus cases in the past 14 days.