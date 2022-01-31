The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced Monday.

Moderna’s vaccine, now known as Spikevax, was previously available under emergency use authorization and is the second coronavirus vaccine to get full FDA approval. Pfizer and BioNTech’s product was approved in August.

“While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

Moderna, a biotechnology company, said Monday that Spikevax has been approved by regulators in more than 70 countries and that more than 800 million doses were shipped worldwide last year.

