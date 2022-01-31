In his video, Rogan thanked Spotify for sticking with him and apologized to the company for “taking so much heat” over his podcast. Rogan said he’s not trying to spread misinformation or be controversial. He started his podcast to have “interesting conversations,” Rogan said, never dreaming it would become as successful as it has since launching in 2009. It has become one of the most listened-to programs as podcasting has exploded in popularity over the past decade.