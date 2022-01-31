Many of the party’s 168 members are Trump fans, and he remains the most potent force in the Republican Party. He is expected to soon disclose having about $120 million in his super PAC — more than any other party committee — and is the front-runner in most polls for a potential 2024 nomination. “We love you!” RNC members shouted to Trump one day after the Capitol riots last year when he called into the RNC meeting, and some of the committee members at the time wanted RNC officials to release a statement blaming antifa and others for the violence at the Capitol.