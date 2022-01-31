But despite the Presidential Records Act — which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties — the former president’s infrangible shredding practices apparently continued well into the latter stages of his presidency.
The National Archives on Monday took the unusual step of confirming the habit, saying in a statement that records turned over from the Trump White House “included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump." The statement came in response to a question from The Washington Post about whether some Jan. 6-related records had been ripped up and taped back together.
The National Archives transmitted over 700 pages of documents to the Jan. 6 committee last month that included a mélange of records concerning the events of Jan. 6, 2021, some of which were torn up and reconstructed, according to the three people familiar with the records, who requested anonymity to reveal sensitive details.
In its statement, the National Archives said that “White House records management officials during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records. These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House. The Presidential Records Act requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations.”
It’s unclear what documents in the tranche delivered to the Jan. 6 committee were damaged. But legal records indicate that the documents over which Trump sought to assert privilege included presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information, handwritten notes concerning the events of Jan. 6 from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, speeches, remarks, and more.
The committee declined to provide comment.
Trump also sought to assert privilege over four pages from the records of presidential findings concerning the security of the 2020 election, four pages of a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity, three pages of talking points on alleged election irregularities and two pages of a draft text of a presidential speech for the Jan. 6, 2021, “Save America March.”
Tom Hamburger contributed to this report.