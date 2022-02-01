The women who have been mentioned as possible nominees, such as Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, are as credentialed as any of the justices who currently sit on the court. But they’re afflicted by stereotypes that Black women, in particular, too often have a difficult time shaking off, presumptions that have some people viewing them as both threatening and unworthy. To some minds, they are unruly and angry even when they are merely making their case for fair treatment and their fair share. They most certainly are not refined and dignified, a position Wicker took when he noted that with Breyer’s retirement the court was losing “a nice, stately, left-wing liberal” who would likely be replaced by “someone who’s probably more in the style of Sonia Sotomayor,” which presumably means that the only Latina justice in the history of the court is not-very-nice and not-very-stately and is so far removed from being liberal or even left-wing that her positions are positively unspeakable.