The lawsuit comes on the heels of the agency settling with another Black employee in November, Roll Call reported, paying $135,000 after that employee said that a noose had been planted for him to see and that his White colleagues had hurled racial slurs at him.
Long was a witness in that lawsuit with the other employee, but being passed over for an assistant supervisor job was the final straw for him, said Long’s attorney, Les Alderman.
“This was the second time he was denied that promotion,” Alderman said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I think he just said, ‘Enough is enough.’ ”
The Architect of the Capitol’s (AOC) communications team said in a statement that it takes claims of harassment, discrimination and hostile environment seriously.
“[AOC] is committed to ensuring a work environment that values diversity, promotes respect for individual differences, and is free from unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation for all employees,” said the agency, which maintains Congress’s grounds.
Long has been a mechanic for the agency since 2012, Alderman said. After many years of collecting certifications and receiving excellent performance reviews, he said he noticed that those accomplishments didn’t shield him from racially bigoted treatment.
Long’s colleagues “openly spoke poorly, and in racially charged terms” about him and another Black employee, referring to him and other Black employees as “lazy” n-words with inferior work quality, according to the lawsuit.
Over the years, Long and other Black employees allegedly endured intimidation that included co-workers bumping into them and slamming objects to rattle them, the lawsuit says.
Black employees are 44 percent of the agency’s workforce and White employees are 45 percent, according to a 2020 agency report.
Long was also part of a 2016 harassment complaint, filed by a Black employee who recently settled with the agency, but the agency took no corrective action on that complaint, according to Long’s lawsuit filed last week. Instead, the lawsuit states, the agency sent workers to a team-building meeting where they were asked to express their feelings.
Long’s lawsuit said a White supervisor threatened physical violence against him in 2019. That same year, a noose was left on a ladder for another co-worker as a possible warning to both men, according to the lawsuit.
That White supervisor is still employed with the agency, the lawsuit states.
In June 2021, Long applied to be an assistant supervisor and found out in October that he didn’t get the job. It ultimately went to a non-Black person with less experience, the lawsuit says.
The next month, Long asked for an interview with the interview panel to understand why he was not chosen, and the response was “incoherent and indicative of both discrimination and retaliation,” the lawsuit states.
A supervisor who was not on the panel told Long that his work ethic was in question despite his strong performance reviews, the lawsuit states, and that he might have better luck at being promoted at a different agency.
Long has faced retaliation after that meeting, according to the lawsuit, which said colleagues “repeatedly sabotaged” his work.
He filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights on Thursday, the lawsuit states.
The agency has a “sordid” history of discriminatory workplace practices against racial and ethnic minorities and the physically disabled, according to Alderman, who has represented other clients suing the Architect of the Capitol.
Long has a strong case that looks to meet the legal definition of a hostile work environment and retaliation, said Jonathan Puth of D.C.-based law firm Correia & Puth, which represents employees in harassment and retaliation lawsuits.
“Most employers, when faced with such allegation, would undertake some self-examination and seek to root out some of the extreme behavior that’s alleged here,” he said, referring to similar cases that have been filed in the past. “It appears from the complaint that AOC failed to do that. They’ve encouraged their employees to continue to engage in intimidation by not rectifying this.”
Long is seeking the promotion he was denied, back pay to the date when the other candidate was selected and compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial.
The “shocking” details and the length of time in which racial toxicity within the workplace has been tolerated provides a lesson that expands beyond this single lawsuit, said Puth, who is not involved in Long’s case.
“If there’s a challenge that is encountered by individuals confronting workplace discrimination, it’s that a lot of people want to think that this is just a thing of the past,” he said. “The fact that this is going on 2021 in the backyard of Congress says a lot about how much work we have left to do.”
