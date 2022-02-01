The highly transmissible omicron variant launched another wave of school shutdowns and day-care closures this winter, and many parents of young children have been desperately waiting for vaccine news since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer-BioNTech shots for millions of kids ages 5 to 11 late last year. Pfizer had said in December that its coronavirus vaccine would not be available to children younger than 5 until after March at the earliest.
After a year without tourists, Bali will reopen for foreign travel in FebruaryReturn to menu
Indonesian officials announced Monday that Bali will reopen to all foreign visitors this week, hoping to court them back to an island destination that saw virtually no tourism in 2021 amid strict travel restrictions.
Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said at a news briefing that beginning Friday, the country will welcome foreigners and reduce the quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers from seven to five days upon arrival.
The move expands on a limited policy that excluded U.S. visitors from the picturesque island destination in Southeast Asia. Indonesia began allowing international flights to Bali from 19 countries — including China, India, France and South Korea — in mid-October.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for coronavirus at Beijing OlympicsReturn to menu
BEIJING — Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated American female Olympic bobsledder in history, revealed in a social media post that she tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday within the “closed loop” here, jeopardizing her ability to compete — although bobsled’s late placement on the Beijing 2022 schedule offers a shred of hope.
Meyers Taylor, 37, said she tested positive on Saturday in China, two days after she and her family — husband Nic Taylor, a fellow bobsledder and alternate for Team USA, and their nearly 2-year-old son Nico — arrived in the country. Because she is asymptomatic, she is quarantining at an official Beijing 2022 isolation facility and is required to test negative twice on different days to be released and allowed to compete.
Although the Olympics begin this week and the Opening Ceremonies are Friday, the bobsled competition doesn’t start until Feb. 13, with training runs starting Feb. 10 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
CDC warns against travel to Mexico, 11 other countriesReturn to menu
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 12 more destinations to its list of places that Americans should avoid due to “very high” levels of covid-19, including a popular nearby getaway.
Other countries and territories that moved to the CDC’s highest level on Monday are Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, French Guiana, Anguilla, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore and the Philippines. The “Level 4” list includes more than 100 destinations, with several popular Caribbean islands added last week.