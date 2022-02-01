A coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 could be available within weeks, far sooner than expected, people briefed on the situation told The Washington Post.

Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, the manufacturers of the vaccine, are expected to submit a request to the Food and Drug Administration as early as Tuesday, seeking emergency-use authorization for a two-shot regimen for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The highly transmissible omicron variant launched another wave of school shutdowns and day-care closures this winter, and many parents of young children have been desperately waiting for vaccine news since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer-BioNTech shots for millions of kids ages 5 to 11 late last year. Pfizer had said in December that its coronavirus vaccine would not be available to children younger than 5 until after March at the earliest.

Here’s what to know

