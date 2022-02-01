The highly transmissible omicron variant launched another wave of school shutdowns and day-care closures this winter, and many parents of young children have been desperately waiting for vaccine news since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer-BioNTech shots for millions of kids ages 5 to 11 late last year. Pfizer had said in December that its coronavirus vaccine would not be available to children younger than 5 until after March at the earliest.
Here’s what to know
New York cases down more than 90 percent as omicron wave recedesReturn to menu
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in New York have fallen sharply in the past few weeks, officials said Tuesday, bolstering hopes that the omicron wave is ebbing in some early-hit cities.
“We anticipated the surge. The surge came,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said at a news conference at North Central Bronx Hospital. “And now it’s starting to go away. Just like the snow is melting, we hope that this winter surge is also melting away.”
“Look at those numbers,” she said as she showed charts representing declines in infection. “That is a beautiful sight, my friends.”
In early January, Hochul said, at the height of the omicron variant’s onslaught, New York reported 90,000 new coronavirus cases in a day. On Tuesday, the state reported about 7,100 new cases, down more than 90 percent from January’s peak. The peak in hospitalizations lagged a bit behind the infections peak referenced earlier.
Hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind case counts.
“We’re still losing New Yorkers,” Hochul said.
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe:
- Portugal’s prime minister said Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, two days after his landslide election victory and just as he starts forming his new government. António Costa said he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with his country’s pandemic rules.
- Denmark on Tuesday became the first European Union country to lift all of its coronavirus restrictions, relying on vaccinations to tackle the omicron variant. The country said it will remove requirements for masks and covid passes and scrap limited opening hours for shops and restaurants. Neighboring Norway said it will scrap most of its remaining lockdown measures, effective immediately, as a spike in infections is unlikely to jeopardize health services.
- Pakistan will begin a nationwide door-to-door vaccination drive starting Tuesday, its National Command and Operation Center said. About 55,000 mobile vaccination teams will provide the doses, including boosters, and aim to vaccinate more than 35 million people.
- Rwanda reopened its border with Uganda to truckers this week, after nearly three years. Regular travelers will still be restricted to only essential trips, authorities said, a decision that disappointed traders hoping for a return to normal business.
- As the Beijing Winter Olympics kick off later this week, officials in China said Tuesday that the Games’ coronavirus situation is within the “expected controllable range,” despite a number of positive cases being detected. About 200 cases have been reported since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the “closed loop” area of the Games.
Democratic senators urge Justice Department to ramp up efforts to prevent sale of fraudulent face masksReturn to menu
Democratic Sens. Edward J. Markey (Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) are urging Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to ramp up efforts to prevent the sale of counterfeit face masks in the country.
In a letter, the three Democrats asked that the Justice Department investigate reports of the “proliferation” of fraudulent face masks sold by retailers in the United States. They cited reports claiming that “retailers where many consumers go to purchase high-quality masks sell counterfeit and fraudulent products; this is especially true of online marketplaces where consumers cannot physically inspect and verify product quality.”
The senators call on the Justice Department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to ramp up efforts to get the fake masks off the market.
“During this critical time, American consumers need assurances that the products they purchase to protect themselves and their loved ones are safe, effective, and legitimate,” the senators wrote. “Americans trying to protect themselves, their families, and their communities should not face potentially life-threatening exploitation by unscrupulous actors.”
6 questions about travel after recovering from covid-19, answeredReturn to menu
If you’re among the millions of people who tested positive for the coronavirus during the omicron surge, you might be feeling confident about traveling as soon as you have recovered. But how soon after an infection is too soon, especially since it’s possible to test positive long after you have stopped being contagious? With a recent infection behind you, will you still need to follow the same international testing rules for travel?
Anyone flying into the United States is required to test negative for the coronavirus within one day of entering the country. But people who have recovered from the virus in the past 90 days can bypass that testing requirement, with the right documentation.
So what should that ever-expanding group of people do? Victor Tarsia, a co-founder of the telemedicine service MDAnywhere and an urgent-care physician, is hearing that question a lot. The company offers online doctor visits and evaluations to provide clearance to travel when patients have met the criteria.
“It’s exploded in the last month or two,” Tarsia said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of people.”
Most of them, he said, have recently recovered and are preparing for upcoming trips. This is what people in that situation need to know, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No indication new version of omicron causes more severe illness, WHO saysReturn to menu
World Health Organization officials said Tuesday that a new version of the omicron variant known as BA. 2 appears to be slightly more transmissible. But they said there is no evidence that it causes more-severe disease and cautioned that information is still limited.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference Tuesday that the global health organization is tracking four “sublineages” of the omicron variant, which has fueled a new wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. “This virus will continue to evolve,” Tedros said, adding that vaccines also may need to evolve.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on covid-19, said the agency is working with thousands of experts to track the coronavirus. There is “no indication that there’s a change in severity” with BA. 2, she said.
Officials said the WHO will share more information on BA. 2 as it is available.
WHO leaders also expressed concern about a recent rise in covid-19 deaths in most regions of the world, and Tedros said more cases have been reported in the past 10 weeks — since omicron was identified — than in all of 2020.
Asked about countries that have moved to lift coronavirus restrictions, Van Kerkhove said: “Many countries have not gone through the peak of omicron yet. … Now is not the time to lift everything all at once.” She urged countries to increase vaccination and to use mask-wearing and distancing to slow the virus’s spread, although she acknowledged that each country’s situation is different.
Tedros said the WHO’s goal to have 70 percent of the global population vaccinated by this summer remains attainable.
“Ending this pandemic is not a matter of chance,” he said. “It’s a matter of choice.” By meeting vaccination goals, he said, the world “can end the pandemic.”
D.C.-area covid hospitalizations fall, but hospitals are still sufferingReturn to menu
Coronavirus hospitalizations are falling across the Washington region as the omicron wave begins to recede, but experts say hospitals are still coping with staff shortages that will outlast the pandemic.
Hospitalizations due to covid-19 are down by about half in Maryland and about 25 percent in Virginia, both of which had seen record highs this month, prompting Govs. Larry Hogan (R) and Glenn Youngkin (R) to declare limited states of emergencies. But the staffing crisis remains acute.
“People are still worn out. There’s no doubt about it,” said Gabe Kelen, chair of the emergency medicine department at Johns Hopkins University. “Even though numbers are down and a little more doable, it doesn’t mean the crisis has passed. We are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for this particular surge.”
Pregnant journalist says she’s returning to New Zealand after strict covid rules left her in AfghanistanReturn to menu
A pregnant journalist who said she chose to stay in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan because her native New Zealand did not allow her to return due to strict coronavirus restrictions said the government reversed course — and that she would be going home “at the beginning of March to give birth to our baby girl.”
Charlotte Bellis, 35, from Christchurch, said in a statement Tuesday that her emergency application to return despite New Zealand’s closed border was approved overnight after a public back-and-forth with the government.
Bellis attracted international attention when she said in a New Zealand Herald column on Friday that the Taliban offered her “safe haven” as a pregnant and unmarried woman — whereas her own government refused her application for an emergency medical exemption to the lottery system that assigns returning citizens a spot in “managed isolation and quarantine,” or MIQ.
New Zealand officials said Tuesday that Bellis was given a voucher for a spot in government-mandated quarantine because they assessed that she faced threats to her safety in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.
Bellis, who says she does not feel like she is in danger in Kabul, said in her statement the government should expand its criteria for medical exemptions, which currently rely on travel being time-critical.
D.C. Health adds ‘test-to-stay’ guidance for District schoolsReturn to menu
D.C. Health issued new guidance Monday that recommends how schools considering “test-to-stay” programs should roll out the initiative as an alternative to quarantining and to keep more students in school.
Test-to-stay allows unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts of a classmate with the coronavirus to test at school and go to classes if they test negative. Unvaccinated students and staff typically have had to quarantine for 10 days if they are an identified close contact.
To participate in test-to-stay, the exposure has to take place at school, and both the person who contracted the virus and the person exposed had to have been masked, according to D.C. Health’s guidelines.
The latest in covid dining etiquette? South Korea’s new nose-only mask.Return to menu
A South Korean company has released a new mask designed to help people feel more comfortable dining indoors by covering just their nose while they are eating or drinking. Behold: The “kosk.”
The mask has gone viral on social media and in various online forums, after it was recently unveiled by a South Korean company, Atman. It can be used folded up when eating just to cover the nose, and unfolded to cover both the nose and the mouth after eating. It is available on an online shopping website for about $8 for a box of 10.
The new mask is called “kosk,” or a nose mask — a portmanteau of “mask” and “ko,” the Korean word for nose. “Kosk” is typically used to describe people who wear their masks over their mouth, with their nose revealed.
Florida school district says it will no longer allow excused absences due to covidReturn to menu
A school district in Florida — the ninth largest in the United States — says it will no longer provide “excused absences” to students kept home during the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. However, it said parents should still keep children at home when “exhibiting illness or symptoms” of the virus.
Orange County Public Schools is the fourth largest district in Florida, according to its website. The district serves more than 206,000 students at 202 schools and has more than 25,000 employees.
“This is an update regarding parents keeping students home during the increased COVID-19 cases. Beginning January 31, we will no longer be able to provide excused absences in such cases,” it said. The change was due both to the number of coronavirus cases declining and the “additional strain on our teachers as they continue to manage assignments for large numbers of absent students,” the school district said.
However, it will continue to require masks for adults and strongly encourages them for students through February. It also suggested that parents wishing to keep their children out of school could consider enrolling them in home-school programs.
The district has confirmed 20,362 coronavirus cases in total, the vast majority among students, according to its covid-19 dashboard. In Florida, new daily reported deaths were on the rise over the past week but both the number of cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus were down, per a Washington Post tracker.
In a statement posted on social media last week it said the change would be implemented starting Jan. 31.
Pandemic creates tons of medical waste, threatening environment and human health, WHO saysReturn to menu
The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have created tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste around the world, threatening the environment and human health, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
The pandemic has put a “tremendous strain on health care waste management systems around the world,” the WHO said, calling for improvements.
In a report published Tuesday, the United Nations agency estimated that about 87,000 tons of personal protective equipment was procured between March 2020 and November 2021 and shipped to support countries’ responses through a joint U.N. emergency initiative.
“Most of this equipment is expected to have ended up as waste,” the report’s authors said.
They noted that their estimate is only an indication of the scale of the waste problem and doesn’t take into account equipment acquired by countries outside the U.N. initiative or waste generated by the public through the purchase of items such as disposable masks.
A previous study by a group of researchers based in China and the United States last year found that some 8 million metric tons of pandemic-related plastic waste had been created by 193 countries, with about 26,000 tons of that ending up in the world’s oceans, where it threatens to disrupt marine life and further pollute beaches.
According to the WHO report, more than 140 million test kits, with a potential to generate 2,600 tons of noninfectious waste, mostly plastic, and some 731,000 liters of chemical waste — enough to fill a third of an Olympic-size swimming pool — have been shipped by the U.N. Meanwhile, more than 8 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, producing 144,000 tons of waste in the form of syringes, needles and safety boxes.
“It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right PPE,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program. “But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment.”
About 30 percent of health-care facilities — the majority of them in the least developed countries — are not equipped to handle pre-pandemic waste loads, let alone the coronavirus waste.
“This potentially exposes health workers to needle stick injuries, burns and pathogenic microorganisms, while also impacting communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites through contaminated air from burning waste, poor water quality or disease carrying pests,” the WHO said.
He’s declining a coronavirus vaccine at the expense of a lifesaving transplantReturn to menu
For more than four years, Chad Carswell, 38, has suffered from severe kidney disease. In July 2020, he started on dialysis — but now his kidneys are functioning at just 4 percent.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Carswell said he recently applied for a kidney transplant but was turned down because he has not received a coronavirus vaccine. And, despite his hospital’s requirements that organ recipients be vaccinated against the virus, he’s refusing the shots.
Carswell, of Hickory, N.C., acknowledged his condition is a “ticking time bomb,” and said he’s living every day as though it’s his last. Still, he will not take a coronavirus vaccine — even if that means losing out on a potentially lifesaving transplant.
“There is not a situation in this world that I’ll get a vaccine,” he told The Post. “If I’m laying on my deathbed, and they tell me, ‘You have a kidney waiting on you if you get this shot,’ I’ll tell them, ‘I’ll see you on the other side.’”
Australian convoy protesting vaccination mandates descends on capital cityReturn to menu
Protesters opposed to vaccination mandates have descended on Australia’s capital in recent days, in a “Convoy to Canberra” seemingly inspired by trucker protests in Ottawa.
A speech by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday at the National Press Club was targeted by chanting crowds in the hundreds, according to local media reports.
Video posted on the group’s Telegram channel showed crowd members with signs and symbols referencing a grab bag of anti-government causes embraced by protesters during the pandemic, many drawing on Internet conspiracy theories. Protesters were seen with a sign reading “End Apartheid,” written on a yellow star; “Free Julian Assange” banners; placards calling local mainstream media outlets liars; Trump flags and Australian flags, along with red versions of the national flag associated with the “sovereign citizen” ideology.
Lines of police stood between protesters and Morrison’s car arriving and departing the club for the speech, which focused on his government’s performance ahead of this year’s election.
A GoFundMe account for the convoy has raised over $122,000. But the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the organizer would not be allowed to access funds until they detailed how the money would be spent — echoing the fundraising platform’s actions in freezing the majority of the $9.2 million donated to the Canadian protest convoy.
The Canberra group remains in the capital, with further protest action planned for the weekend. Australia’s state governments have widely implemented vaccine mandates, including for construction workers, police, health-care workers and teachers, with proof of vaccination also required to attend restaurants, shops and most other venues.
Downing Street gatherings during U.K. lockdowns ‘difficult to justify,’ report findsReturn to menu
LONDON — An investigation of Downing Street parties held while coronavirus restrictions were in place found that some of the gatherings showed “a serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government officials and the British population.
A nine-page summary of the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray assessed that some of the parties showed a failure in leadership, involved excessive alcohol use and “should not have been allowed to take place.”
But the version of the highly anticipated report published Monday did not put an end to the months-long “Partygate” scandal or deliver Prime Minister Boris Johnson from its cloud.
The report provided little detail about 16 reported parties at the British prime minister’s residence and office and at other government buildings, because 12 of the gatherings, on eight different dates, are now the subject of a criminal investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police.