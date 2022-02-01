In her videos, Ebert is open about the horrors of the Jewish ghettos and Auschwitz, where she was imprisoned for four months. In one, she talked about how the Nazis gave their captives so little food that some died of hunger. For breakfast, they gave prisoners “coffee,” a generous description for black water. At one point, the Nazis shaved their heads, which she described as “shocking.” Ebert told viewers about the smell of burning flesh and how, when she returned to the death camp years later, she felt like she was smelling it again. Female Nazis killed prisoners’ babies. In a video viewed some 25 million times, she held out her left arm to show the number Nazis tattooed into her forearm.