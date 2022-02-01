Firefighters left the scene after about two hours of trying to contain the fire, Grubbs said, because of the risk of explosion tied to large quantities of ammonium nitrate — a chemical compound that is used to make fertilizer but can fuel fires in certain conditions, including heat exposure — and because they could not get the required amount of water to the site.
The plant contains “somewhere between 300 and 600 tons of ammonium nitrate,” William “Trey” Mayo, Winston-Salem fire department chief, said. That’s more than the 240 tons of ammonium nitrate that caused an explosion at a fertilizer plant in Texas in 2013, he said, which killed 15 people, injured 252 and damaged or destroyed 500 buildings.
“I just want to convey the gravity of this situation,” he said early Tuesday.
Firefighters were called in to deal with a fire on the loading dock at the plant Monday night about 6:45 p.m. local time. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire” that had spread to the building itself, which was subsequently engulfed in flames and has collapsed, officials said.
Grubbs added that one unmanned firetruck remains to spray water on the building and that firefighters are surveilling the scene with drones every 15 to 20 minutes. He said firefighters do not yet know what caused the initial fire at the plant and an investigation is ongoing.
The city said the education building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on 414 Deacon Boulevard is available as a shelter for affected residents. Officials said people should be prepared to leave their homes for 48 hours because firefighters do not plan to return to the site before Wednesday evening.
Grubbs said nearby residents can expect “a lot of smoke and poor air quality” tied to the fire but asked them to “only call 911 in the event that you’re experiencing an emergency.”