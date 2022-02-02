“We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of omicron yet,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical leader on covid-19, said in an online briefing. “Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations.” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern that omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity might lead countries to decide that “preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary,” adding: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Are more moms waiting to wean, thanks to covid?
In early January, I was talking with a fellow mom at the neighborhood park, when I felt a familiar pull on my shirt. My daughter, who was sitting on my hip, was tugging at my collar — her silent way of saying she wanted to nurse. The other mom understood the signal. “You’re still breastfeeding?” she said. “Good for you.”
She sounded genuine, but as she looked my 17-month-old up and down, I could guess what she was thinking: ‘Isn’t she getting a little old for that?’
As parents wait for a coronavirus vaccine to be available to children under 5, some mothers have been delaying weaning — and I’m one of them. Not that 17 months (and counting) is out of the norm for breastfeeding; in fact, the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding children up to 2 years old and beyond. Still, a year and a half is much longer than all my mom friends nursed their kids. (Less than 16 percent of U.S. moms are still breastfeeding by 18 months.) And to be frank, it’s a lot longer than I planned.
But between my daughter’s birth in summer 2020 and getting vaccinated against the coronavirus in early 2021, I made it my goal to continue to breastfeed until my baby could get vaccinated, too. I know that not every parent is able to breastfeed, and many of those who do aren’t able to go so long. But I felt lucky to not run into any problems nursing and felt encouraged to keep going.
Within the Olympics' 'closed loop,' Beijing is seen only through a window
BEIJING — For participants, the Olympics are not taking place in China so much as within a tiny universe that happens to be inside China. Officials have labeled it a “closed loop.” People inside cannot go out, and people outside cannot go in. Visitors may observe the host city only at a remove, through the windows of their hotel room or moving buses. The Beijing Olympics are composed of Beijing and the Olympics, and the two are walled off from each other.
Much like their brethren in Tokyo last summer, Beijing 2022 organizers created a bubble system designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep athletes healthy and their population separate from a flood of international visitors. Beijing officials, operating under China’s Zero-Covid policy, opted for a more tightly controlled environment. The closed loop is a network of buses, hotels, security checkpoints, practice facilities and competition venues that separates Olympic activities from everyday life.
“There’s two aspects to the Games for me: the cultural aspect and the athletics aspect,” said Bill Hancock, a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee staff member attending his 15th Olympics. “Well, the athletics aspect will be the same as always. But culturally, this will be different. All of us knew that before we came here, that you can’t go to the noodle stand down the street. You get your noodles at the press center.”