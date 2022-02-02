Countries should be cautious about lifting coronavirus restrictions, World Health Organization officials warned Tuesday, noting that many places haven’t yet reached the peak of the omicron surge.

Denmark relaxed all public health measures the same day, including mask-wearing and isolating after a positive test result. The country has had one of the highest infection rates in the past seven days, according to Our World in Data. But it also has a relatively high vaccination rate: 81 percent. Other countries lifting restrictions include Norway and Australia, once dubbed the “Hermit Kingdom,” where the pandemic strategy recently shifted from tough restrictions like lockdowns and border closures to one of “personal responsibility.”

“We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of omicron yet,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical leader on covid-19, said in an online briefing. “Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations.” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern that omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity might lead countries to decide that “preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary,” adding: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

