According to legend, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will come early. After being pulled from a tree stump on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney every Feb. 2, he delivers his prediction in “Groundhogese,” which a member of the groundhog club interprets for onlookers. The ceremony featuring Milltown Mel is almost identical.