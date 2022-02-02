The Wranglers added that the celebrity marmot’s death was “not such a shock” because of the relatively short life span of a groundhog, but his death was nonetheless untimely. Most other groundhogs are hibernating, leaving the group without a viable understudy.
“No babies will be available to replace him until this Spring,” the group wrote. “We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail!”
Mel has made seasonal predictions for the past six years, CentralJersey.com reported. His predecessor, also named Milltown Mel, died in 2015.
This is not the first time a New Jersey groundhog has “crossed over the rainbow bridge” close to Groundhog Day. In 2016, Sussex County’s groundhog, Stonewall Jackson, died the night before the weather-predicting ceremony, NJ.com reported.
Groundhog Day began in the late 19th century in Punxsutawney, Pa., where the largest celebration is still held. There, the groundhog is named Phil. His handlers, members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, insist Phil has stayed alive for at least 136 years since his first prediction in 1886 by drinking an “elixir of life.”
In reality, groundhogs live up to six years in the wild and about 14 years in captivity, PBS reported.
According to legend, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will come early. After being pulled from a tree stump on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney every Feb. 2, he delivers his prediction in “Groundhogese,” which a member of the groundhog club interprets for onlookers. The ceremony featuring Milltown Mel is almost identical.
Groundhogs can’t actually predict the weather. In fact, Phil, perhaps the most-watched groundhog, is worse at predicting spring’s arrival than the flip of a coin. In the last 10 years, his success rate was 40 percent on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For years, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has criticized the tradition of using a live animal to make inaccurate weather predictions. The animal rights group has recommended replacing groundhogs with an animatronic rodent powered by artificial intelligence or with persimmon seeds — which are perhaps worse at predicting the weather than a marmot. Nevertheless, PETA has called for an end to the practice.
But New Jersey’s Milltown Wranglers don’t seem ready to let the tradition go quite yet. After Mel’s death, the group said it’s working “hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year.”