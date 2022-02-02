Because of high patient volume, the lawsuit states, the company began placing tests in garbage bags and piling them up in the office. One former employee recounted asking Syed and Siyaj, who were regularly at the facility, to hire more personnel. The couple refused, the lawsuit states. Former staffers told authorities that they regularly found test samples that were over a week old stored in the trash bags scattered around the office, the lawsuit states. Many of the samples, former employees reported, had never been refrigerated or tested by the lab.