With the Winter Olympics set to commence Friday, thousands of athletes are flying to China and entering what Beijing calls a “closed loop" system, in which Games attendees and support staffers are strictly cut off from the outside world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the municipal government said during a Wednesday news briefing that the covid situation in the capital is “overall controllable” and “headed in a good direction.” The city reported three new coronavirus cases on the same day.

But a tearful video posted on social media Wednesday by a Belgian skeleton racer drew attention to covid troubles from within the Olympics community. Kim Meylemans, 25, who tested positive when she arrived in Beijing in late January, detailed how an ambulance that was supposed to transport her to the Olympic Village after her isolation instead took her to another facility. Meylemans was eventually allowed to enter the Village after Olympic officials intervened.

There had been 287 confirmed positive cases among Olympic arrivals as of Wednesday, 102 of them athletes and team officials. From the United States, that includes four-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA’s top medal hope in bobsled, and her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the men’s bobsled team.

