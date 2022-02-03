But a tearful video posted on social media Wednesday by a Belgian skeleton racer drew attention to covid troubles from within the Olympics community. Kim Meylemans, 25, who tested positive when she arrived in Beijing in late January, detailed how an ambulance that was supposed to transport her to the Olympic Village after her isolation instead took her to another facility. Meylemans was eventually allowed to enter the Village after Olympic officials intervened.
There had been 287 confirmed positive cases among Olympic arrivals as of Wednesday, 102 of them athletes and team officials. From the United States, that includes four-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA’s top medal hope in bobsled, and her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the men’s bobsled team.
Edward Daniels was 53 years old when he died of covid-19 at a hospital on Long Island in April 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus’s emergence in the United States. In an obituary published by the New York City news site the City, part of a series focused on the deaths of those who succumbed to covid-19, Daniels’s wife remembered him as not just a family man, but a “community hero.” Someone who gave of himself for others.
Until his death. Actuarial tables from 2019 suggest that a 53 year-old man would have been expected to live another 27 years, meaning that Daniels’s death from covid deprived his family of a father and his community of a hero for nearly another three decades. Daniels’s death, in other words, wasn’t just a loss of life. It was a loss of years of life. Nearly 30 years, gone, thanks to the virus.
New research from Hanke Heun-Johnson and Bryan Tysinger conducted for the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics looks at that same equation for all of the unexpected deaths that have occurred since the pandemic began. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates a metric called “excess deaths,” a comparison between the number of deaths recorded in the United States and the number of deaths that would be expected based on prior years’ trends. It allows them to spot things like exceptionally bad flu seasons, for example. Those data are also how we know that the number of deaths from covid-19 is not exaggerated: Hundreds of thousands more people have died over the past two years than we otherwise would have expected.
Karen Bianco and her husband jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated and boosted. They got their 6-year-old son a coronavirus shot as soon as he was eligible. But with their 3-year-old son, the decision has now become far more complicated.
After Bianco, who lives in Maryland, read the news this week that federal regulators would take an unusual approach in evaluating the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, she felt she had to rethink what once felt like a no-brainer. The companies are submitting data on the safety and efficacy of the first two doses of a planned three-dose regimen.
News that vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old may be available by the end of the month has elicited relief and elation for many as the omicron variant wave has caused millions of families to struggle with unreliable child care, irregular school and day-care closures, quarantines, lost days at work and fears over their children getting infected. The omicron variant has sickened more children than at any other point in the pandemic.
Last month, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread throughout the United States, a woman in Washington state grew frustrated after waiting five hours for her rapid coronavirus test result. But when she returned to the site, a staffer told her the clinic had lost her result, court records state.
The woman told authorities she got a second coronavirus test at the same Center for Covid Control site. But two hours later, she was told her test result had been misplaced again.
Then, about a minute later, the woman got an email notifying her that she had tested negative for the coronavirus, court records state. The woman went to work the following day but remained concerned about the accuracy of the two tests. She got a third test at a local health department site, according to court records, and that result was positive.
BEIJING — Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was permitted to join other athletes at one of the Olympic villages in Beijing on Thursday, hours after an emotional social media post that detailed her extended isolation.
Meylemans tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival here, and after being sent to an isolation facility in accordance with protocols at these Olympics, she expected to join other athletes in the Yanqing Olympic Village following the requisite two consecutive negative tests. Instead, she was transported to another facility where she was directed to quarantine for another week.
“We are not even sure I will ever be allowed to return to the village,” she said in the tearful Instagram post. “Obviously this is very hard for me, so I ask y’all to give me some time to consider my next steps because I’m not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being in isolation.”