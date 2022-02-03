In November 2017, a Black woman in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said a Wells Fargo branch employee accused her of forgery and called police when she tried to deposit a $140 check. She sued Wells Fargo for racial discrimination eight months later and ultimately reached a confidential settlement with the bank. In another case in January 2020, a 44-year-old Black man from Detroit who had just settled a discrimination lawsuit with his former employer was accused of fraud when he tried to deposit the settlement check. He, too, sued for racial discrimination and, according to CNN, reached a settlement with the bank.