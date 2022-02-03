But the photos were quickly scrutinized by fans and social media users. Johnson was posing with several Democratic California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who posted her own maskless selfie from the game.
None were wearing masks, which are required in Los Angeles County for all indoor public settings and outdoor “mega events.” Stadium policy also requires anyone not “actively eating or drinking” to wear face coverings.
The images brought a barrage of criticism as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly. California currently has a higher seven-day average case rate than the United States overall, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.
On Tuesday, Garcetti addressed the controversy, taking some responsibility for the photo. Garcetti, who has been nominated to be the United States’ ambassador to India, claimed he wore his mask “the entire game” and did not inhale or exhale when he posed for a picture.
“When people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath,” Garcetti told reporters at a news conference, adding: “There is a zero percent chance of infection from that.”
Spokespeople for Garcetti and Breed did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post late Wednesday.
The incident is the latest string of California officials defying public health orders during the pandemic. In November 2020, Newsom and Breed took a trip to Napa Valley for a birthday celebration at the French Laundry, a posh restaurant where reservations are typically hard to get, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
That same month, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D) was spotted dining alfresco at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, hours after voting in favor of a measure to ban outdoor dining, KTTV reported. Then, last September, Breed was criticized for dancing maskless at a crowded club, a potential violation of a city health order requiring patrons who are not eating or drinking indoors to wear a mask. Breed called her critics the “fun police.”
Like Garcetti, Newsom has defended taking the maskless pictures at Sunday’s game.
“I was very judicious,” Newsom said at a Monday news conference. “You’ll see in the photo that I did take — in my left hand’s the mask — and I took the photo. The rest of the time I wore it, as we all should.”
Newsom said that he continues to encourage the use of masks, adding that California is seeing a significant decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Garcetti on Tuesday vowed not to take maskless photos in the future: “If it makes you and everyone else happy — or even the photographs with people where literally I’m holding my breath for two seconds — I won’t even do that.”
Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.