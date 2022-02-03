That same month, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D) was spotted dining alfresco at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, hours after voting in favor of a measure to ban outdoor dining, KTTV reported. Then, last September, Breed was criticized for dancing maskless at a crowded club, a potential violation of a city health order requiring patrons who are not eating or drinking indoors to wear a mask. Breed called her critics the “fun police.”