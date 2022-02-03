But activists and local leaders now say Van Dyke walking free amounts to a miscarriage of justice, and calls for federal intervention have grown louder in recent days.
“It’s really a black eye on Lady Justice,” Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) said in an interview. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but this is the opposite of blind justice. This is justice that has been denied — this is a denial of justice.”
Rush has been among the most vocal lawmakers advocating for federal civil rights charges against Van Dyke, imploring the U.S. attorney’s office to take action.
“This has been a mockery since he was charged with less than first-degree murder, and I think this mockery continues even to this very hour,” Rush said.
Van Dyke was released from Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois early Thursday morning, corrections officials confirmed, after the state for years declined to discuss his specific whereabouts, citing security concerns with high-profile prisoners. It was long expected that Van Dyke would get out of prison well before the end of his 81-month sentence, due to Illinois rules that credit inmates for good behavior.
His attorney, Jennifer Blagg, said Van Dyke would not be giving interviews and stressed that he “has received no preferential treatment.”
“To the contrary, for his safety, he was required to serve the majority of his time in solitary confinement, which is atypical for most prisoners,” Blagg said in an email to The Washington Post.
Demonstrators, including some of McDonald’s family members, planned to protest Van Dyke’s release and renew demands for a federal civil rights charges at a rally in downtown Chicago on Thursday. But the Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great-uncle, who has acted as a family spokesman, has said he and other relatives do not plan on participating.
“We feel we got justice, because he got prosecuted for the crime that he did,” Hunter told CNN. “He did not do the amount of time that we felt like he should have done, but he did get prosecuted.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday that Van Dyke’s initial sentence was “a supreme disappointment” and that she understands the outpouring of outrage over his release, “especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes.”
“It’s these distortions in the criminal justice system, historically, that have made it so hard to build trust,” she added.
Lightfoot, who served as president of the Chicago Police Board oversight group before she was elected mayor, said the city has achieved “historic reforms” but acknowledged that “there is much work to do.”
This week, the NAACP sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to bring federal civil rights charges against McDonald. The state’s two senators, Democrats Richard J. Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, sent Garland a letter of their own on Tuesday, asking for an update on the investigation into McDonald’s killing, which has been ongoing since 2015.
“We urge the Justice Department to carefully and expeditiously complete its investigation,” they wrote, pointing to the federal civil rights case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, as precedent.
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx echoed the sentiment on Thursday.
“If there’s an ability to do something about it on the federal level, then, by all means, something should be done,” Foxx wrote.
McDonald was killed in 2014, on the city’s Southwest Side, after officers were called to investigate reports of someone with a knife trying to break into vehicles. Video of the incident — which shows Van Dyke firing all of the ammunition in his clip at McDonald, continuing to shoot the teen’s prone body — was released 13 months later, undermining initial police accounts and sparking massive protests.
It has been more than seven years since McDonald’s murder, and the impact of the killing has been far-reaching. A civilian-led oversight board was established, and Chicago police officers must now wear body cameras while on duty. The superintendent who oversaw the department was ousted, the prosecutor who waiting more than a year to file charges lost her bid for reelection and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel declined to seek a third term.
Yet even after the Justice Department released a blistering report detailing a pattern of racist policing, yearly watchdog reports have found that the Chicago Police Department continues to miss significant reform deadlines.
Van Dyke’s release “says that we have a long way to go,” Rush said, linking McDonald’s death to the “same system of injustice that killed Fred Hampton and Mark Clark,” members of the Black Panther Party who were shot to death by police in Chicago in 1969.
“There is a pantheon of pain surrounding police murders,” Rush said, “that too many families in our nation have had to endure.”
Kim Bellware contributed to this report.