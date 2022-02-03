Along with his usual order of shrimp fried rice, Fierro got a fortune cookie at Red Bowl Asian Bistro in Charlotte on Jan. 8 during his weekly Saturday afternoon lunch with his wife. He eventually used the numbers on the fortune to buy a $3 ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 18. He spent an extra $1 for a Megaplier, which would quadruple his $1 million prize. It’s the largest windfall in the history of North Carolina’s online lottery system, which Fierro started using during the pandemic to buy tickets from his computer at home. On Jan. 20, he went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect his money.