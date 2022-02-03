In Regalado’s district — which includes the peacock-infused communities of Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and South Miami — the mating season comes with fears of overly aggressive birds, some of which bang at doors and windows after confusing their reflection for another male. Some neighbors have racked up $30,000 worth of bills after peacocks pecked at their roofs. One woman was “terrorized by a peacock who wouldn’t let her out of her house,” the commissioner said.