Leadership of the 100-acre butterfly preserve said they chose to shut their doors out of concern for the safety of visitors and their staff, whom they will continue to pay.
“We look forward to reopening, soon, when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light,” Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the North American Butterfly Association, which runs the center, said in a statement.
The indefinite closure comes shortly after the center shut down for three days last weekend, citing “credible threats” from a former state official regarding a nearby border-security rally. The We Stand America event in McAllen featured Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, and other Trump administration officials.
The butterfly center said it became aware of the rally on Jan. 21, when a congressional candidate from Virginia demanded to access the Rio Grande from the center’s property to “see the rafts with the illegal crossing.” The center alleged that the candidate knocked down its executive director, Marianna Trevino-Wright, and tried to run her over with a car.
On Twitter, the butterfly center identified the candidate as Kimberly Lowe, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But she told the Roanoke Times that she was “exposing the truth of what’s happening” at the nature preserve.
The center alleged that a former Texas official, whom it did not identify, later told Trevino-Wright to be armed or out of town during the rally because protesters would probably stop at the preserve during a caravan to the border. Later, the center said, someone tore down a state-erected sign marking the preserve’s location.
At least some participants in the We Stand America rally do appear to have stopped at the butterfly center. Ben Bergquam, of the Stephen K. Bannon-affiliated network Real America’s Voice, filmed himself in front of the preserve’s sign, holding a child’s shoe and a wristband he says belonged to a trafficking victim. Lynz Piper-Loomis, a South Carolina congressional candidate, shared a video of herself and a friend at the center alleging children had been trafficked there.
Mission police and the U.S. Border Patrol did not immediately respond to questions about the butterfly center and Trevino-Wright’s alleged altercation with Lowe.
The preserve’s lawsuit against the Trump administration began in 2017, when it alleged federal officials had decided to build a border wall on the center’s property without complying with existing law. The center later alleged that Customs and Border Protection agents were driving machinery on the property without permission or notice.
Another lawsuit filed by the butterfly center asserts that Brian Kolfage, We Build the Wall’s founder, defamed and disparaged the preserve in 2019 tweets accusing the organization of human trafficking. Kolfage and Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, were later indicted over accusations that they defrauded donors by taking compensation from the We Build the Wall campaign.
Baseless theories have sometimes led to violence in recent years. In 2016, a North Carolina man charged into a pizza restaurant in Northwest D.C. with a military-style rifle to investigate a false Internet rumor that it was the site of a pedophile ring. A gunman later killed 20 people outside a Walmart store in El Paso, Tex., after allegedly penning a manifesto citing a false theory that a secret group of elites was trying to destroy the White race.
The National Butterfly Center expressed astonishment last week that it was the target of similar false theories. The preserve said it educates more than 35,000 visitors each year about conservation efforts and offers an annual Texas Butterfly Festival, where visitors can see some of the preserve’s more than 200 butterfly species and nearly 300 types of birds.
“We still cannot believe we are at the center of this maelstrom of malevolence rising in the United States,” the center said.
