The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January, a better-than-expected performance as coronavirus infections spiked, driven by the omicron variant. The monthly report, released Friday by the Department of Labor, stems from a survey taken in mid-January, around the time omicron was beginning to peak, with almost 1 million new confirmed cases each day.

The rapid spread of the virus during that period upended many parts of the economy, closing schools, day cares and a number of businesses, and forcing parents to scramble. The data in the new report is believed to be heavily affected by distortions from the virus, and there are signs the labor market has improved markedly since mid-January.

Here’s what to know

  • Starting in early spring, the 64 million people on Medicare will be able to get free coronavirus rapid tests from certain pharmacies, the Biden administration has announced. The initiative responds to weeks of criticism that Medicare was left out of an order requiring private insurers to pay for at-home tests.
  • The World Health Organization in Europe said Thursday the continent could soon enter a “cease-fire” and a “long period of tranquility” in the battle against the coronavirus, thanks to vaccination rates and the less-severe omicron variant.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that sending in the army to end a protest that has paralyzed the nation’s capital for nearly a week is “not in the cards right now.” The protesters oppose the government and its vaccine mandate.