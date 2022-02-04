The rapid spread of the virus during that period upended many parts of the economy, closing schools, day cares and a number of businesses, and forcing parents to scramble. The data in the new report is believed to be heavily affected by distortions from the virus, and there are signs the labor market has improved markedly since mid-January.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe:
- Spain next week will lift a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors as a measure against the coronavirus, extending a wider rollback of restrictions as the contagion slowly recedes in the country. The cabinet plans to approve an end to mandatory outdoor mask-wearing at its weekly meeting on Tuesday and make it effective two days later, Health Minister Carolina Darias told La SER radio station on Friday.
- Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus to all of its 7.5 million people, city leader Carrie Lam said Friday, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak. Lam told reporters her government is working on increasing testing, contact tracing and vaccination capacity, and is making plans to send hospitalized asymptomatic patients to a quarantine facility reserved for close contacts as infections add up.
- In India, the official covid-19 death toll topped 500,000 on Friday, a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease. The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some believe the figures were much higher.
- South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA.2 is substantially different from omicron, a senior scientist said Friday. Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed in a presentation that BA.2 accounted for 23 percent of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa’s genomic surveillance network and that the original variant accounted for 75 percent.
Analysis: For the second year in a row, Biden gambles on the pandemic moving to the backgroundReturn to menu
President Biden entered office at both a bleak and a hopeful moment in the trajectory of the pandemic. The daily death toll on the day of his inauguration was just over 3,000, near the peak during the surge the country saw last winter. Yet the United States was also a month into a massive rollout of vaccines that had proved effective at controlling the virus. Bleak; hopeful.
In the months that followed, Biden and his team leaned heavily into the idea that the vaccines would provide the path to normalcy that everyone sought. From March through June, the number of vaccinated Americans grew quickly and then more slowly. The campaign-trail promises to unleash a battery of responses to the pandemic narrowed to a silver-bullet approach: get vaccine numbers up and get the country back to normal.
It didn’t work, a failure that can be explained through the lens of two emergent variants.
A man in a ‘Star Wars’ costume gives free masks to travelers. Meet ‘The Maskalorian.’Return to menu
Even in these strange times, the sight is unusual enough to turn heads: a helmeted figure in a jumpsuit and cape with a tiny green creature strapped to his chest. Both appear to come from a galaxy far, far away. Both wear disposable masks over their mouths.
Masks, it turns out, are the entire point of their mission.
“I am the Maskalorian, giver of masks,” the figure says in his first public appearance, in the summer of 2020. “Whether you’re a human or a droid, it doesn’t matter. We must be vigilant and do what we can to keep each other protected.”
Analysis: This Olympics is even more covid-controlled than the last oneReturn to menu
Daily testing. Constant masking. Gloves to collect food.
A smartphone app that tracks your health. Workers dressed in hazmat suits. And a closed-off area cut off from the rest of the world.
Welcome to the pandemic protocols of the Beijing Olympics.
It’s the second Games amid the coronavirus pandemic and athletes are keenly aware that an infection could dash their dreams of competing in one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.