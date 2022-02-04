Coronavirus tests are starting to arrive at U.S. households as the U.S. Postal Service works to carry out President Biden’s pledge to deliver 500 million of them.

The Biden administration on Jan. 19 began offering free tests, up to four per U.S. household, on a new website called covidtests.gov and said orders would ship in seven to 12 days.

“We’ve seen 60 million households request tests, and tens of millions have received them,” said USPS spokesman David Partenheimer. “This is huge demand, and we’re making incredible progress.”

Here’s what to know

  • The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January, a better-than-expected performance as coronavirus infections spiked, driven by the omicron variant. The monthly report, released Friday by the Department of Labor, stems from a survey taken in mid-January, around the time omicron was beginning to peak, with almost 1 million new confirmed cases each day.
  • The 2022 Winter Olympics opened in Beijing on Friday with pomp and symbolism meant to represent unity and a new beginning. But the coronavirus-constraining “closed loop” of designated buses and hotels has made it impossible for most Beijing residents to take part in the events.
  • Starting in early spring, the 64 million people on Medicare will be able to get free coronavirus rapid tests from certain pharmacies, the Biden administration has announced. The initiative responds to weeks of criticism that Medicare was left out of an order requiring private insurers to pay for at-home tests.