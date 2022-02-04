“We’ve seen 60 million households request tests, and tens of millions have received them,” said USPS spokesman David Partenheimer. “This is huge demand, and we’re making incredible progress.”
- In Canada, police say they will deploy 150 extra officers to central areas of the nation’s capital, which has been paralyzed by a days-long protest against pandemic mandates. Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly gave no indication when the protest might end, and police expect it to ramp up again this weekend. Protests are also planned for Toronto and Quebec City this weekend.
- Austria is about to become the first country in Europe to require most adults to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The mandate for people 18 and over takes effect on Saturday, 2½ months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown. While the sense of urgency in Austria has largely evaporated, officials say the mandate still makes sense due to the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes less severe illness.
- Spain next week will lift a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors as a measure against the coronavirus, extending a wider rollback of restrictions as the contagion slowly recedes in the country. The cabinet plans to approve an end to mandatory outdoor mask-wearing at its weekly meeting on Tuesday and make it effective two days later, Health Minister Carolina Darias told La SER radio station on Friday.
- Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus to all of its 7.5 million people, city leader Carrie Lam said Friday, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak. Lam told reporters her government is working on increasing testing, contact tracing and vaccination capacity, and is making plans to send hospitalized asymptomatic patients to a quarantine facility reserved for close contacts as infections add up.
- In India, the official covid-19 death toll topped 500,000 on Friday, a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease. The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some believe the figures were much higher.
- South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA. 2 sub-variant of the omicron variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA. 2 is substantially different from omicron, a senior scientist said Friday. Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed in a presentation that BA. 2 accounted for 23 percent of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa’s genomic surveillance network and that the original variant accounted for 75 percent.
Wearing any kind of mask indoors is associated with significantly better protection from the coronavirus, with high-quality N95 and KN95 masks providing the best chance of avoiding infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
In indoor public settings, surgical masks reduce the chances of testing positive by 66 percent, the CDC estimated. Top-of-the-line N95 and KN95 masks, the tight-fitting face coverings often worn by health-care workers, cut the odds of infection by 83 percent, the health agency said.
Wearing a cloth mask appeared to lower the odds of testing positive by 56 percent, but the findings were not statistically significant.
“These data from real-world settings reinforce the importance of consistently wearing face masks or respirators to reduce the risk of acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection among the general public in indoor community settings,” the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
When I got the coronavirus in January, I spent the better part of two weeks in bed, too tired to do much. As I recovered slowly, a thought kept churning in my head as I considered my future immunity: “What does this mean for travel?”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people not to “travel until a full 10 days after your symptoms started or the date your positive test was taken if you had no symptoms.” In the 90 days after you’ve fully recovered and meet criteria to end isolation, the CDC says, you can travel safely. If you’re not fully vaccinated, delay travel until you are, or incorporate testing into your trip plans if you must travel.
But health experts said life after infection comes with caveats, especially as we learn more about omicron.
British researchers are studying whether existing antiviral therapies can be repurposed to treat coronavirus patients, Oxford University announced Friday.
The team of researchers from Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Liverpool and Oxford will start by studying 138 existing drugs “with known antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 to assess and identify combinations that enhance their antiviral potential,” and will recommend the most effective combinations to British health officials for clinical trials.
“Identifying and developing antiviral drugs has traditionally been a very long and arduous process and has been successful for only a small number of human viruses, including influenza, HIV, HCV, herpes viruses, and Ebola virus,” Ultan Power, a researcher at Queen’s University, said in the announcement. “More recently, drugs developed to treat one type of virus, like remdesivir for Ebola, were successfully repurposed to treat SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, dramatically reducing development time to clinical use.”
He added that the recent advent of the omicron variant, which is resistant to most antibody treatments currently available, showed an “ongoing urgent need” to develop new covid-19 drugs.
Last month, U.S. health officials approved the use of the antiviral drug remdesivir for covid-19 outpatients at high risk of being hospitalized, providing a new treatment option for doctors struggling with shortages of effective covid treatments.
The Food and Drug Administration said the intravenous treatment, which had been limited to patients in the hospital, could be administered to outpatients with mild-to-moderate illness.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it is making changes to its school nutrition standards for the 2022-2023 school year, seeking to reinstate health goals that were rolled back throughout the Trump administration.
The Biden administration will make schools and child-care providers offer low-fat or nonfat non-flavored milks, and limit the fat in sweet flavored milks, among other things. At least 80 percent of the grains served in school lunch and breakfast each week must be considered rich in whole grains, under the new policies. And although the weekly sodium limit for school lunch and breakfast will remain at the current level, there will be a 10 percent decrease required for the 2023-2024 school year.
These adjustments would mark a change from the direction that the Trump administration took when it came to nutrition standards at schools. Trump aides had rolled back rules, initially easing policies regarding whole grain, nonfat milk and sodium, citing food waste and nonparticipation as key rationales.
And then the pandemic happened, forcing school administrators to scramble with complicated feeding schedules and logistics, as well as labor and food shortages. The USDA granted lots of extra flexibilities, repeatedly propping up the program financially and easing some guidelines.
Home deliveries of coronavirus tests have been proceeding on schedule, with tens of millions of free tests delivered in the first two weeks, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
The Biden administration on Jan. 19 began offering free tests, up to four per U.S. household, on a new website called covidtests.gov and said orders would ship in seven to 12 days. President Biden has pledged to ship 500 million test kits.
The first deliveries began a couple of weeks ago. Some Twitter users in recent days have been posting photos of the tests when they arrive.
“We’ve seen 60 million households request tests, and tens of millions have received them,” said USPS spokesman David Partenheimer. “This is huge demand, and we’re making incredible progress.”
The Postal Service has hired thousands of seasonal workers and converted more than 40 facilities into ad hoc fulfillment centers for coronavirus test orders in what experts have called the largest disaster-relief mobilization in its 247-year history.
Nearly all of the money in a key federal program to boost coronavirus testing, therapeutics and vaccines appears to have been committed or already shelled out, raising the potential that the Biden administration may have to ask Congress to approve additional aid.
The dwindling funds reflect an uptick in spending as the White House in recent months has labored aggressively to battle back the rise of the omicron variant. While top officials say they are confident in their ability to weather the latest surge, they have started to explore whether more money might be needed to protect the public against any future variants.
“We will never let funding get in the way of our covid response, and remain in touch with Congress on resources needed to ensure we stay ahead of the virus and move toward the time when covid won’t disrupt our daily lives,” according to an official at the Office of Management and Budget.
President Biden entered office at both a bleak and a hopeful moment in the trajectory of the pandemic. The daily death toll on the day of his inauguration was just over 3,000, near the peak during the surge the country saw last winter. Yet the United States was also a month into a massive rollout of vaccines that had proved effective at controlling the virus. Bleak; hopeful.
In the months that followed, Biden and his team leaned heavily into the idea that the vaccines would provide the path to normalcy that everyone sought. From March through June, the number of vaccinated Americans grew quickly and then more slowly. The campaign-trail promises to unleash a battery of responses to the pandemic narrowed to a silver-bullet approach: get vaccine numbers up and get the country back to normal.
It didn’t work, a failure that can be explained through the lens of two emergent variants.
Even in these strange times, the sight is unusual enough to turn heads: a helmeted figure in a jumpsuit and cape with a tiny green creature strapped to his chest. Both appear to come from a galaxy far, far away. Both wear disposable masks over their mouths.
Masks, it turns out, are the entire point of their mission.
“I am the Maskalorian, giver of masks,” the figure says in his first public appearance, in the summer of 2020. “Whether you’re a human or a droid, it doesn’t matter. We must be vigilant and do what we can to keep each other protected.”
Daily testing. Constant masking. Gloves to collect food.
A smartphone app that tracks your health. Workers dressed in hazmat suits. And a closed-off area cut off from the rest of the world.
Welcome to the pandemic protocols of the Beijing Olympics.
It’s the second Games amid the coronavirus pandemic and athletes are keenly aware that an infection could dash their dreams of competing in one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.