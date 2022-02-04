McBain is no stranger to controversy and criticism. In 2014, he told a convicted murderer he hoped she would die in prison. In 2015, as he ordered a court officer to Taser a defendant, McBain cast off his robe, stormed down from the bench, charged the defendant and then physically helped a court officer pin him to the ground. At another 2015 hearing, as he sentenced a defendant who had broken into a police officer’s home, McBain told him he wished the owner had returned in time to catch him in the act.