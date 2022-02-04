Police said they shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke in a downtown Minneapolis apartment early Wednesday, as members of the department’s SWAT team carried out a warrant related to a homicide investigation in neighboring St. Paul. Amelia Huffman, the interim Minneapolis police chief, said the man had pointed a loaded gun “in the direction of officers,” prompting one of the officers to shoot and kill the man.
In a news conference Wednesday, Huffman said the officers “loudly and repeatedly announced ‘police search warrant’ before crossing the threshold into the apartment.” But the footage released Thursday raised questions about that initial account, showing several officers rushing into the apartment at the same time that they announced their presence, giving Locke little time to react before he was shot.
The raid took place just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the footage captures officers shining a bright light toward Locke, who appears to be lying on the couch in the dark apartment.
As Locke sat up, his body wrapped in a blanket and a bright light shining in his face, a gun is seen in his hand, prompting one of the officers to fire at Locke three times. It’s not clear from the video whether the gun was pointed at officers, or if anyone ordered him to drop it before he was shot. The chaotic incident lasted less than 10 seconds.
Locke was struck three times — twice in the chest and once in his right wrist, according to a medical incident report released by the city. Huffman said officers immediately provided medical aid, but Locke later died at a hospital.
In a news conference Thursday night, Huffman defended her description of the scene, insisting that the body-camera footage shows officers announcing the warrant before they crossed into the apartment. When a reporter said the video did not show that, Huffman insisted it did and urged the public to view the footage and “make their own assessment.”
Although the footage appears to show the barrel of Locke’s gun aimed toward the ground, Huffman said it was aimed toward an officer out of frame. “The officer had to make a split-second decision to assess the circumstances and determine whether he felt like there was … the threat of imminent harm, great bodily harm or death,” Huffman said. “Ultimately, that decision of whether that threshold was met will be examined by the county attorney’s office that reviews this case.”
Minneapolis police on Thursday identified the officer who shot Locke as Mark Hanneman, who joined the force in 2015 and started working on the SWAT team in 2020. Personnel records released by the city show he had been the subject of three complaints since his hiring, all closed without discipline. Officials said Hanneman has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into the shooting.
Huffman confirmed Thursday that Locke was not the subject of the warrant and that police were still gathering information about why he was at the scene. Asked why police had initially described Locke as a suspect, Huffman blamed a lack of information in the immediate aftermath of the shooting — though a police incident report made public Thursday appears to indicate officers at the scene knew Locke’s identity within a half-hour of the shooting.
Locke’s family has not responded to requests for comment. On Thursday, they retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms — the legal team that has won major legal settlements for the families of those killed by police, including a $27 million civil settlement between the city of Minneapolis and Floyd’s family.
In a statement, Crump and Storms said Locke was licensed to carry a firearm and has several family members in law enforcement. Crump likened the case to the killing of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville police as they executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment in 2020.
“This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night,” Crump said in the statement.
The killing has inflamed the ongoing debate over police practices in Minneapolis, where the department is the subject of a pattern-or-practice investigation by the civil rights division of the Justice Department. The fatal shooting occurred as three former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd’s death are on federal trial, accused of violating his civil rights in that fatal 2020 arrest.
What to know about the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death
After Locke’s shooting, Huffman and other police officials quickly reached out to Black activists in the community, seeking to maintain calm in a city traumatized by the death of Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police.
Floyd’s killing sparked widespread calls for reform of a police department that has long been accused of excessive force and abuse, especially against people of color, but Minneapolis remains deeply divided on how to get there. Last fall, voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have replaced the police department with a new agency amid fears it would further diminish public safety efforts as officer departures were increasing and violent crime was rising.
Mayor Jacob Frey, who was elected to a second term in November, has vowed to make public safety a major focus, emphasizing his plans to transform policing in the city by rebuilding the diminished department with new officers and embracing “needed” reforms. But he has repeatedly complained about changes being overridden or blocked by state and federal policing regulations.
After Floyd’s death, Frey instituted a policy against the use of no-knock warrants in the Minneapolis, but police apparently still use them — though department officials have declined to say how often.
On Thursday night, a somber Frey joined Huffman at a news conference, where he reiterated his commitment to enacting police reforms. “We are dead serious about seeing the necessary changes through, and the necessary changes start with being honest and transparent,” Frey said. “We want to get things right.”
But Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and prominent Black activist in the city, interrupted the news conference, tearfully confronting Frey and Huffman and accusing them of another police coverup. Levy Armstrong, who Frey recently appointed to oversee a commission on community safety in the city, said the footage shows that Locke never had a chance against the officers.
“I don’t know how you guys slept last night,” Levy Armstrong said, her voice shaking. “Demonstrate integrity. Don’t cover up for what those cops did. If they knew that the kid had a gun as he started waking up, say: ‘Drop your weapon.’ They didn’t do that. … Any mom can see what happened there.”
Others across the city reacted with shock to the footage. Jamal Osman, a Minneapolis City Council member who is Somali American, said on Twitter that the video made him “sick.” “They shot him in his sleep,” Osman wrote. “I don’t know where to start or end. Failing another young Black man in Minneapolis.”