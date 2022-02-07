This has led some Americans to decide that, even with omicron still spreading and hospitals overwhelmed in many states, they will start going back to their pre-pandemic lives. But elsewhere in the world, countries are experiencing surges in cases and hospitalizations, and reintroducing or strengthening restrictions.
Russia, facing a record-breaking surge, reported a daily count of new infections that is an increase of 10 times from the month before. South Korea, which successfully controlled the spread of the virus with strict border restrictions and high vaccination coverage, on Sunday crossed the threshold of 1 million cumulative coronavirus cases and extended limits on indoor gatherings and a curfew for businesses. In Hong Kong, authorities reported a record number of daily new cases and new restrictions are expected.
Here’s what to know
Do coronavirus tests work if shipped in freezing weather? Probably.
Tens of millions of free at-home coronavirus tests promised by the Biden administration are arriving at doorsteps across the United States — just as major winter storms have blanketed much of the country in snow and ice.
As much of the United States faces frigid weather, people with newly shipped test kits that contain a liquid reagent may be wondering: Is this usable?
The short answer: probably. In Alaska, where residents are accustomed to Arctic conditions, Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink tweeted that “tests will work after one freeze cycle,” based on information from manufacturers.
Bollywood icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 after contracting covid
Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, a Bollywood icon whose career spanned more than seven decades, has died at 92 — prompting the Indian government to announce two days of national mourning and lower national flags to half-staff.
Widely referred to as a “national treasure” and the “nightingale of Bollywood,” Mangeshkar has recorded songs in more than 30 languages and lent her voice to over 1,000 films.
The Associated Press reported that she died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, citing confirmation from her doctor, Pratit Samdani, who said Sunday that the cause was a result of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization.” Mangeshkar was hospitalized after contracting covid-19 in January, the AP said. Local news reported that Mangeshkar also had pneumonia.
More than half a million lives have been lost to the coronavirus in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Biden marks 900,000 covid deaths and urges: 'Get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated'
President Biden on Friday urged all Americans to get vaccinated, as he marked another “tragic milestone” in the coronavirus pandemic. “900,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19,” he said in a late-night statement issued Friday. “They were beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters, neighbors, and friends.”
The death toll would have been higher without coronavirus vaccines, Biden said, estimating they had “saved more than one million American lives,” as he urged unvaccinated Americans to “get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, and get your booster shot if you are eligible.”
Less than two months ago, the White House marked 800,000 covid-19 deaths in the United States. The current wave of cases, fueled by the more transmissible omicron variant, appears to be trending down, but some states are still seeing rising cases, as hospitals remain overwhelmed and public health experts warn the vaccination rate is too low.