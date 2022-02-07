In every U.S. state this past week, daily new coronavirus cases were lower than the previous week. Nationally, cases are down 42 percent week on week, according to a Washington Post tracker. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Sunday that the state’s coronavirus positivity rate of 3.5 percent was at its lowest point since omicron was named a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

This has led some Americans to decide that, even with omicron still spreading and hospitals overwhelmed in many states, they will start going back to their pre-pandemic lives. But elsewhere in the world, countries are experiencing surges in cases and hospitalizations, and reintroducing or strengthening restrictions.

Russia, facing a record-breaking surge, reported a daily count of new infections that is an increase of 10 times from the month before. South Korea, which successfully controlled the spread of the virus with strict border restrictions and high vaccination coverage, on Sunday crossed the threshold of 1 million cumulative coronavirus cases and extended limits on indoor gatherings and a curfew for businesses. In Hong Kong, authorities reported a record number of daily new cases and new restrictions are expected.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden on Friday said the loss of 900,000 American lives to covid-19 was another “tragic milestone” in the pandemic as he urged Americans to get vaccinated.
  • Ottawa announced a “state of emergency” Sunday after hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters disrupted the capital city for the second weekend in a row as part of the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers and their supporters opposed to vaccine mandates.
  • As coronavirus cases drop in the United States, mask mandates could soon be lifted in school districts where case numbers are low, former head of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.