In a criminal complaint filed Thursday, federal prosecutors allege that Golden was impersonating a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and, over the past year, duped an unsuspecting woman into thinking she was “in fact in training to be a DEA agent.”
“Golden said he and [the woman] were into ‘cosplay’ (costume play) and that is why they had the police tactical vests with DEA/Police patches” and other fake items, according to the affidavit.
Court documents do not indicate if the woman is facing charges. Golden’s lawyer did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment late Sunday.
Golden is the latest person accused of impersonating a federal agent. In 2020, a man from Orange County, Calif., pleaded guilty after pretending to work for the Department of Homeland Security on several occasions. For years, he joined agents on search warrants, wore body armor and openly carried weapons, prosecutors said.
In October, an Air Force veteran pleaded guilty to impersonating FBI and military special investigation agents. According to court documents, the man once pretended to be an undercover agent when he made a traffic stop at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia and another time persuaded someone to pay him $235 in fees to open a fraudulent investigation.
When Jacobsen approached Golden and the woman last week in Portland, he said he saw what appeared to be a gun holster under Golden’s jacket. Golden was also in possession of two more vests with DEA patches, badges, credentials, handcuffs and an AR-15-style rifle, the affidavit says.
Around 12:20 a.m., Jacobsen took the pair to the DEA Portland office, where investigators then arrested Golden. During questioning, Golden told law enforcement that he purchased the fake DEA badges and credentials online, court documents say, and “said the guns were not real and shot rubber balls.”
Golden told investigators the ruse was for “protection” in his apartment complex so people wouldn’t “bother him” and his trainee, according to the affidavit. He also used the red and blue lights “to get through traffic faster,” he told investigators, and once pretended to be an officer to break up a fight.
To help convince the woman that she was a DEA agent trainee, Golden gave her a badge, took her on nighttime surveillance ride-alongs and accompanied her to shooting practice, court documents say. He also allegedly brought her to meet homeless people so they could form relationships and be used as potential informants.
The woman told investigators Golden spoke of Portland DEA agents named Anderson, Luis, Garcia and Bennett, but there are no agents by those names in the district office, according to the affidavit, which adds that the agency does not do ride-alongs.
DEA Special Agent Morgan T. Barr said in the affidavit that he believed Golden was impersonating a federal agent to gain information from unsuspecting residents, and used police lights in his car to move through traffic.
Court documents show Golden was released to await trial after agreeing to several conditions, including counseling, mental health evaluations and random drug tests. If convicted, he faces a fine and up to three years in federal prison.