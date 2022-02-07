Criticism of Rogan’s mega-popular show, which is available exclusively on Spotify, has been building in recent weeks. Last month, more than 270 doctors and health care workers signed a letter urging Spotify to take action after Rogan aired an episode the medical professionals said spread false claims about the coronavirus. Days later, rocker Neil Young and a number of other artists ordered Spotify to remove their content from the platform in protest. Last week, after social media users began sharing a compilation video that showed Rogan saying the n-word on multiple occasions, singer India.Arie also pulled her catalogue from the platform, citing Rogan’s “language around race” and leading to further scrutiny about the show’s place on Spotify.