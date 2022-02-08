The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends universal indoor masking in schools, as well as a minimum three-foot physical distance, regardless of vaccination rates.
In response to the states’ easing of restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the CDC guidance for masks in schools but said the policy will be “continually” assessed based on “science and data.”
Here’s what to know
Coronavirus increases risk of pregnancy complications, new study finds
The coronavirus appears to increase common pregnancy complications, underscoring the need for women of childbearing age to get vaccinated, according to a study released by the National Institutes of Health on Monday.
Unvaccinated women who were affected by the virus and exhibited moderate to severe infection were more likely to experience Caesarean sections, preterm deliveries and death around delivery time, researchers found in their study of nearly 2,400 pregnant women.
The women, who delivered between March and December 2020, before vaccines became widely available, were also likely to experience serious illness from hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, postpartum hemorrhage and some other infection outside of the coronavirus. Babies with infected mothers were more likely to die in utero or during the newborn stage, according to the study.
Mothers with mild or asymptomatic coronavirus illness didn’t appear to be associated with increased pregnancy risks, researchers noted.
Diana Bianchi, director of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which funded the study, said the results show that vaccination and other coronavirus prevention methods are the best way to protect pregnant individuals and their children.
School mask mandates are falling in states across the Northeast
The Democratic governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will lift mask requirements for schools in the coming weeks, reflecting a nationwide shift away from restrictions as coronavirus caseload numbers fall and political pressures for a return to normalcy rise.
Teachers, school boards and administrators have been fighting fiercely over mask policies all school year. Most recently, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) banned districts from requiring masks in schools on his first day in office last month, prompting several lawsuits to allow districts to keep them in place.
In one camp are those who argue that masks are essential to slow transmission of the virus and keep schools open for in-person learning. In another are those who say the pandemic has eased enough to allow local officials to set polices — or even for parents to decide what’s best for their children. Now the second argument is gaining steam, as states and communities across the country move away from mandatory policies.