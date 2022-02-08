Officials from four states — Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon — on Monday announced plans to drop mask mandates for schools in the coming weeks, leaving masking decisions to individual districts.

Connecticut’s governor said he will recommend removing his state’s mandate for masks in schools at the end of this month. New Jersey will end its mandate March 7. Oregon’s masking requirement for all indoor public places, including classrooms, will be removed no later than March 31, along with Delaware’s school mask mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends universal indoor masking in schools, as well as a minimum three-foot physical distance, regardless of vaccination rates.

In response to the states’ easing of restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the CDC guidance for masks in schools but said the policy will be “continually” assessed based on “science and data.”

Here’s what to know

  • With plentiful vaccines and dropping case numbers, a growing portion of the U.S. population has decided to simply live with the coronavirus and move on, polls show.
  • The coronavirus appears to increase common pregnancy complications, according to a new National Institutes of Health study, underscoring the need for women of childbearing age to get vaccinated.
  • A Canadian judge issued a 10-day injunction against the use of air horns in parts of downtown Ottawa, as authorities try to clamp down on the “Freedom Convoy,” a group of protesters whose grievances grew from opposition to U.S. and Canadian rules requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated.