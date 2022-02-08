The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends universal indoor masking in schools, as well as a minimum three-foot physical distance, regardless of vaccination rates.
In response to the states’ easing of restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the CDC guidance for masks in schools but said the policy will be “continually” assessed based on “science and data.”
Authorities stand by Hong Kong's 'zero-covid' policy as it buckles under omicron's onslaught
HONG KONG — Ann Chan spent the last week of January locked down with her husband and two sons in their tiny 300 square foot (30 square meter) apartment.
Her public housing complex, Kwai Chung, had turned into a dystopian tableau. Locked down by the government over fears of a covid outbreak, residents could only leave for daily tests administered by hazmat-suited health workers in blue pop-up tents. With all supplies cut off, meals — oily and barely edible — were distributed by authorities. Garbage piled up “like a mountain,” Chan, 37, said, with some of the bags leaking brown liquid all over the floor.
The seven day lockdown of Kwai Chung, along with the culling of thousands of hamsters, the suspension of flights from major cities and other social distancing measures were meant to buy Hong Kong time against the pandemic’s most transmissible variants, and get the city back to zero infections.
It did not.
England's oldest pub, possibly 1,229 years old, shuts doors due to coronavirus hardships
LONDON — The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans, England, has seen it all: Since its first brick was laid, possibly as early as 793, near the ruins of an ancient Roman city well before the United Kingdom was formed, the drinking house has survived civil and world wars, famine and the spread of the bubonic plague.
But hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic mean the pub — which Guinness World Records has reportedly called England’s oldest, though others contest that title — is shutting its doors.
Christo Tofalli, who took over the lease of the heavily beamed pub in 2012, told The Washington Post that the pandemic and the government’s public health restrictions squeezed his business until he couldn’t meet its financial obligations.
Coronavirus increases risk of pregnancy complications, new study finds
The coronavirus appears to increase common pregnancy complications, underscoring the need for women of childbearing age to get vaccinated, according to a study released by the National Institutes of Health on Monday.
Unvaccinated women who were affected by the virus and exhibited moderate to severe infection were more likely to experience Caesarean sections, preterm deliveries and death around delivery time, researchers found in their study of nearly 2,400 pregnant women.
The women, who delivered between March and December 2020, before vaccines became widely available, were also likely to experience serious illness from hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, postpartum hemorrhage and some other infection outside of the coronavirus. Babies with infected mothers were more likely to die in utero or during the newborn stage, according to the study.
Mothers with mild or asymptomatic coronavirus illness didn’t appear to be associated with increased pregnancy risks, researchers noted.
Diana Bianchi, director of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which funded the study, said the results show that vaccination and other coronavirus prevention methods are the best way to protect pregnant individuals and their children.
School mask mandates are falling in states across the Northeast
The Democratic governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will lift mask requirements for schools in the coming weeks, reflecting a nationwide shift away from restrictions as coronavirus caseload numbers fall and political pressures for a return to normalcy rise.
Teachers, school boards and administrators have been fighting fiercely over mask policies all school year. Most recently, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) banned districts from requiring masks in schools on his first day in office last month, prompting several lawsuits to allow districts to keep them in place.
In one camp are those who argue that masks are essential to slow transmission of the virus and keep schools open for in-person learning. In another are those who say the pandemic has eased enough to allow local officials to set polices — or even for parents to decide what’s best for their children. Now the second argument is gaining steam, as states and communities across the country move away from mandatory policies.