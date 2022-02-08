“She apparently had traversed almost the entire length,” Mike Jachles, public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department, told The Washington Post. The woman was on a pedestrian sidewalk on the movable span of the bridge and was about 10 feet from the stationary portion of the bridge when the drawbridge came up, he said. She tried to hold on to the railing but ultimately fell 50 to 60 feet to a concrete landing that includes the bridge’s gears and mechanical components, Jachles said.
A man on a skateboard who witnessed this from the stationary part of the bridge “tried to grab her and tried to help her” before the woman lost her grip, Jachles said.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue’s technical rescue team used ropes and harnesses to lower crews under the bridge to reach the victim.
Police said the 79-year-old West Palm Beach resident was identified Monday evening, but authorities are not releasing her name, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that says victims have a right to keep “information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family” from being released.
Authorities on Sunday interviewed the skateboarder, witnesses who were in nearby cars at the time of the incident, as well as the bridge tender, Jachles said. As part of the investigation, authorities will review procedures in place to determine whether there were safety lapses at the time of the fall.
Investigators will look at surveillance footage in the area as they probe the circumstances surrounding the woman at the time of the fall, including where she was with respect to the warning gates and alarms.
There are bells and alarms, as well as gates that come down to warn pedestrians, drivers and cyclists, Jachles said.
Police will also look into whether there were safety lapses by the bridge tender, who was interviewed by detectives. The bridge tender is meant to follow certain safety procedures before engaging the bridge, police said, including a visual inspection to ensure there aren’t any cars or pedestrians on the inside of the gates.
The Florida Department of Transportation, which operates the bridge, said in a statement that it is cooperating with local law enforcement in the investigation.
