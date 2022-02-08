“She apparently had traversed almost the entire length,” Mike Jachles, public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department, told The Washington Post. The woman was on a pedestrian sidewalk on the movable span of the bridge and was about 10 feet from the stationary portion of the bridge when the drawbridge came up, he said. She tried to hold on to the railing but ultimately fell 50 to 60 feet to a concrete landing that includes the bridge’s gears and mechanical components, Jachles said.