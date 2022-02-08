Still traumatized from the incident, Parker only hours later found himself in an office in front of the owner and a senior leader of the bar and restaurant, the Lodge Hualapai. Parker told them what had happened, but he was stunned when they explained he would have to repay what was stolen, the lawsuit says. Not wanting to lose his job during the coronavirus pandemic, Parker agreed and eventually reimbursed the bar.
Now, Parker is suing to get that $4,000 back. In a lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Clark County, Nev., he alleges the Lodge’s managers coerced him into signing a reimbursement agreement and then wrongfully fired him after the amount was paid.
About a week after the robbery, police arrested two suspects in the holdup. The lawsuit says there is no evidence that Parker knew them.
Parker was “a victim of the robbery,” Samuel Mirejovsky, one of Parker’s lawyers, told The Washington Post.
“I’m convinced that they meant to terminate him all along but wanted him to repay the money and as soon as he did he was let go,” Mirejovsky said. “It’s not legal, and it’s not right.”
The Lodge Hualapai did not return emails from The Post. The establishment’s owner could not be reached for comment.
Parker told The Post that he started bartending at the Lodge Hualapai part time in October 2019, along with a couple of other bars owned by the same company, and was “extremely happy.” He earned the best money he had ever made, he said, despite having to work shifts at the Lodge until 7 a.m.
That all changed early on Dec. 4, 2020, when the armed robber held him up, Parker told The Post. Parker said he only made brief eye contact with the robber but knew the man “was dead serious about getting that money.” So he did what he said his managers told him to do if he was ever in that situation — he handed over the money and then called the police.
That is why Parker said he was taken aback when, hours after the robbery, his bosses pulled out a “repayment form” and gave him an ultimatum: sign it or lose his job, according to the lawsuit. Fearing termination, Parker agreed to allow regular $300 deductions from his paycheck until the full amount was reimbursed, the lawsuit adds.
Following the robbery, Parker suffered “major anxiety” and panic attacks at the Lodge, especially toward the end of his shift when the theft took place, according to his lawsuit. Moreover, Parker told The Post, every time he saw the $300 deducted from his paycheck, he was reminded of the incident.
After six months, he had worked long enough to fully repay the money that had been stolen. But Parker alleges he was fired soon after. In July 2021, after he returned from a scheduled vacation, a senior manager told him he was being demoted to an on-call position, the lawsuit says. After Parker objected, “no one from the lodge had any further contact with Edward,” according to the lawsuit.
At the time, the demotion and eventual firing appeared to stem from a scheduling mix-up with Parker’s vacation, but the lawsuit charges that the Lodge’s senior management “always intended to terminate Edward once he fully reimbursed” the bar. In addition to the nearly $4,000 taken from Parker’s paychecks, the lawsuit asks for further damages, calling the firing a wrongful termination.
The whole ordeal left Parker so upset that he eventually left Las Vegas for Massachusetts and a life that he said was “going perfectly” until the robbery.
“They robbed me of my dream,” he said.