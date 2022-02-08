We are mired in our ugly history. It leaves us lead-footed, making it impossible for us to sprint toward the future. It robs us of bright promise. It robs some of their dignity and others of their very breath. Perhaps we could be forgiven for failing to remember the sorrows from generations ago, for our inability to recall the ways in which Black women were dehumanized or Black men hunted. But we can’t even call to mind the failures of two years ago or a year ago. In 2019, Anjanette Young was forced to stand naked and handcuffed in her own Chicago living room when a phalanx of police officers battered down her door after obtaining a search warrant that did not require them to knock and identify themselves before entering what turned out to be the wrong home. One of the officers even had the audacity to reprimand Young for raising her voice at the invading men. In 2020, police in Louisville burst into the home of Breonna Taylor using a similar kind of search warrant. They fatally shot her. And this month, police shot and killed Amir Locke when they stormed into an apartment where he was sleeping.